Football accumulator tips for Friday 26 April: Back our 7-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet

Racing Post Sport have been firing in the football accumulator winners this week, landing three on the spin from Monday to Wednesday at odds of 17-2, 10-1, and 13-1.

Hoping for more success on Friday, we have pinpointed matches from the Championship, Scottish Championship, Bundesliga and Serie A, with our fourfold pays out at over 7-1.



All bets must be placed by 7.30pm on Friday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Friday

Racing Post football expert Aaron Ashley has picked:

Bochum or draw double chance v Hoffenheim

Frosinone to beat Salernitana

Dundee United to beat Airdrieonians

QPR or draw double chance v Leeds

Bochum v Hoffenheim

Bochum are winless in eight and have lost six in that run. However, they have lost only two of their last 12 home games, even beating Bayern Munich in that spell. They can avoid defeat against a Hoffenheim side who have lost three away games in a row and were defeated 5-2 in this fixture last season.

Frosinone v Salernitana

This is a key clash at the bottom of Serie A and it should go the way of home side Frosinone, who are in need of a bit of luck having drawn four games in a row including against fourth-placed Bologna and away at Napoli. Rock-bottom Salernitana are 13 points adrift of safety and have lost 13 of their last 16 games.

Airdrieonians v Dundee United

Dundee United are six points clear of Raith at the top of the Scottish Championship and, on the back of four straight successes, they should be too strong for Airdrieonians, who were beaten 4-0 at Partick Thistle last time out. The visitors have won 5-0 at Queen's Park and 4-1 at Greenock Morton in their last two away games and are scoring freely.

QPR v Leeds

QPR have avoided defeat in 13 of their last 17 matches to ease their Championship relegation fears and they could dent Leeds' promotion ambitions. The visitors have failed to win three of their last four league games, the exception being Monday's thrilling 4-3 success at Middlesbrough.

