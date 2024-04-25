Join Jack Reeve and Mark Langdon as they team up for the latest episode of Bets Club, the weekly football betting show from the Racing Post, to preview another massive week in the Premier League.

The title race took another twist on Wednesday when Liverpool were beaten 2-0 by Merseyside rivals Everton and there are two massive games to look forward to with the north London derby at Tottenham topping the bill as Arsenal look to build on Tuesday's 5-0 win over Chelsea.

Manchester City's visit to Nottingham Forest has a huge bearing at both ends of the table, while Jurgen Klopp's side will hope to keep their slim hopes alive with a win at Arsenal on Saturday.

Mark will be on hand with all the best Premier League bets on the big matches, including Chelsea's visit to Aston Villa, while ace Football League tipster Dan Childs returns with his best EFL punts and he shines the light on Crewe in his Team in Focus segment.

Mark also takes a look at the best multiples for this week's action including a bet builder and a top treble.

