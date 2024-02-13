Football accumulator tips for Wednesday February 14: Back our 16-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet

Today's Offers 8 All offers

With two Champions League matches, including a trip to Rome for six-time winners Bayern Munich, five Championship ties, two clashes in the Scottish Premiership plus a fixture in the Italian Serie A, it looks as if Wednesday will provide another stellar night of football.

The European tie between Lazio and Bayern Munich as well as PSG's visit of Real Sociedad look extremely tough to call, so our focus has remained closer to home as we have picked out a fourfold which can be backed at 16/1 with CopyBet.

All bets must be placed by 7.45pm on Wednesday.

Wednesday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Jamie Griffith has picked:

Ipswich to beat Milwall

Coventry to beat Plymouth

Sunderland to beat Huddersfield

Aberdeen to beat Motherwell

Our Wednesday fourfold pays out at 16-1 with CopyBet.

Millwall v Ipswich

Ipswich have struggled for form in 2024 but have a great opportunity to turn things around against an out-of-sorts Millwall who have failed to win any of their last six matches, losing five in that run. The Den is usually a tough place to go but that has been far from the case this season as the Lions have won just two of their last 12 home games, suggesting the promotion-chasing Tractor Boys should be too strong for their relegation-threatened hosts.

Plymouth v Coventry

Coventry have been in excellent form recently, winning eight of their last 12 games, and they should be able to carry on the trend when they face Plymouth, who have conceded seven times in their last two matches, defeats to Leeds and Sunderland, and lost the reverse fixture back in November.

Huddersfield v Sunderland

Sunderland have won two of their last three games as Michael Beale is beginning to find his feet at the Stadium of Light and they should be able to get the better of a Huddersfield team who have just six wins to their name all season. Only Rotherham have won fewer games in the second tier and the Terriers also have one of the worst defensive records, conceding 52 goals in their 31 games.

Aberdeen v Motherwell

Neil Warnock has had some time to work his magic at Aberdeen and the Dons can star against Motherwell. The Steelmen have won only one away league match all season and another defeat awaits.

