Football accumulator tips for Tuesday February 13: Back our 10-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Today's Offers 7 All offers

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

The Champions League returns on Tuesday night as champions Manchester City head to Copenhagen and RB Leipzig host Real Madrid in the last 16.

There is is also a packed EFL schedule, with seven games from the Championship and a full quota of matches in Leagues One and Two.

Madrid and Championship promotion chasers Leeds feature in our football fourfold, which can be backed at over 10-1 with CopyBet .

All bets must be placed by 7.45pm on Tuesday.

Tuesday's accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Jamie Griffith has picked:

Real Madrid to beat RB Leipzig

Hull to beat Rotherham

Leeds to beat Swansea

Bolton to beat Wycombe

Our Tuesday fourfold pays out at 10-1 with CopyBet.

Not got a CopyBet account? New customers can click here to get £50 in free bets when they place a £10 bet with CopyBet.

RB Leipzig v Real Madrid

Real Madrid won all six of their group matches in the Champions League and the La Liga leaders should be far too strong for Leipzig, who have lost three of their last five games and only narrowly beat minnows Young Boys and Red Star Belgrade in the group stage.

Rotherham v Hull

Rotherham are rooted to the foot of the Championship and their dreadful winless run should be extended by Hull. The hosts have not won since Boxing Day whereas the Tigers are firmly in the hunt for a playoff berth and have won two of their last three matches.

Swansea v Leeds

Swansea dug deep to beat Hull 1-0 at the weekend but they are likely to have less luck against highflying Leeds. The Swans had lost four games on the spin prior to their success against the Tigers and should be opposed against the Whites, who have won their first six league games of 2024 and can further their promotion claims with victory in Wales.

Bolton v Wycombe

Bolton have won six of their last eight League One home games as they continue in their hunt for a return to the Championship, and while Wycombe have shown improved form to win their last two league games, a trip to Lancashire will be a much tougher test. The Trotters fought back valiantly with 10 men to earn a draw at Northampton on Saturday and could be too strong for the Chairboys.

New customers can get £50 in free bets when they bet £10 with CopyBet

We’ve already mentioned that CopyBet are offering £50 in free bets when you deposit and bet £10.

You can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab £50 in free bets to place on football with CopyBet. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Copy Bet through this link and click the 'Claim Free Bets' to get started. Create your username and password and register a new account. Place a £10 single football bet at odds of 1-2 (1.5) or greater. Upon settlement of the qualifying bet, you will receive five free bets worth £10 each.

CopyBet betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this CopyBet betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

The qualifying bet should be a £10 single bet featuring odds of at least 1-2 (1.5)

Upon settlement of the qualifying bet, you will receive five free bets that can be used one after another

Each free bet lasts for seven days

Offer stands for verified UK and Ireland clients only

Pre-Match or live

No cashout available

Max payout – £/€500

Visit CopyBet for further T&Cs

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.