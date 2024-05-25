Football accumulator tips for Sunday May 26: Back our 7-1 acca plus get £40 in Betfair free bets

The Premier League and FA Cup seasons are complete but there's still plenty of football action. The Sunday coupon is headed by the Championship playoff final and there's also action in Scotland, Spain and Italy among others. Our Sunday fourfold contains selections from all those leagues and pays out at 7.74-1 with Betfair.



Accumulator tips and predictions for Sunday

Racing Post football expert Phil Agius has picked:

Ross County to beat Raith Rovers

Leeds to beat Southampton

Celta Vigo to beat Valencia

Lazio to beat Sassuolo

Ross County vs Raith Rovers

Ross County hold a 2-1 lead over Raith going into the second leg of their Scottish Premiership playoff tie and the Staggies have lost only five of their last 14 matches. They have been beaten only once in their last eight home games and can finish the job.

Leeds vs Southampton

The Saints managed only seven shots on target in the two legs of their Championship playoff semi-final against West Brom and should find it tougher to breach a Leeds side who kept two clean sheets against Norwich, restricting them to only two shots on target.

Celta Vigo vs Valencia

Valencia’s European push has faltered with five defeats in their last six games, while Celta Vigo are finishing with a flourish and have won three of their last four matches.

Lazio vs Sassuolo

Lazio have recorded five straight home wins and should extend that run in their finale against already-relegated Sassuolo, who have lost four of their last five games.

