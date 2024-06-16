Belgium vs Slovakia prediction, betting tips and odds + get £40 in free bets with Coral

Coral are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Belgium vs Slovakia. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Belgium vs Slovakia

You can watch Belgium vs Slovakia in Euro 2024 at 5pm on Monday June 17, live on ITV.

Match prediction & best bet

Belgium and over 2.5 goals

1pt 5-4 bet365, BoyleSports, Hills

Belgium are unbeaten since appointing Domenico Tedesco, winning ten times in that 14-match run, and should prove too strong for Slovakia in a clash that promises plenty of action. Eight of the Red Devils' fixtures in that streak have featured three or more goals.

Belgium vs Slovakia odds

Belgium 1-2

Slovakia 6-1

Draw 18-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Belgium vs Slovakia predictions

With their golden generation coming to an end, Belgium are in a situation they haven't been in for over a decade – they are entering a tournament without pressure.

Toby Alderweireld retired from international football in 2023 while Eden Hazard has retired from the sport entirely, leaving the Red Devils with, on paper, a much weaker squad in Germany than they have had at previous big tournaments.

However, that lack of pressure and shaking off of their perennial dark-horse tag could work in their favour as they still possess more than enough talent to enjoy a deep run this summer, and they especially have enough to make a winning start in Frankfurt.

Kevin De Bruyne will be the main man for Belgium following another fantastic season with Manchester City where he registered four goals and ten assists in just 18 Premier League games, while the ever-reliable Romelu Lukaku will continue to lead the line.

Lukaku is seen as somewhat of a comic figure in England given his struggles at Chelsea, but on the international stage he is one of the best around.

The powerful Belgian has 85 goals in 115 games for his country and while Milan Skriniar and Denis Vavro represent solid centre-back options for Slovakia, it is difficult to envisage them keeping Lukaku and Belgium quiet for long.

Domenico Tedesco is unbeaten in 14 games at the Red Devils' helm, winning ten times in that streak including victories over Germany and Serbia.

Slovakia are 45 places below Belgium in the world rankings and it hasn't been that long since they lost back-to-back matches to Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.

They have improved since then and beat Wales 4-0 in their final warm-up game before this tournament, but a win against such a highly talented side as Belgium could prove beyond the Falcons.

With direct wingers in Leandro Trossard and Jeremy Doku and a solid midfield pairing of Youri Tielemans and Amadou Onana, it is fair to say Belgium have the star power to dominate this clash, and goals could flow in Frankfurt as a result.

Eight of Tedesco's 14 games in charge have gone over 2.5 goals while the same bet has landed in six of Slovakia's last nine matches, so expect a fair few goals at Deutsche Bank Park.

Belgium should do the bulk of the scoring, but Slovakia could have enough to help bring up the tally, even in defeat.

The Falcons netted four times in each of their two warm-up games and were the only side to score against Portugal in qualifying when losing 3-2 to former Red Devils boss Roberto Martinez's men in October.

Key stat

Belgium are unbeaten in 14 games under Domenico Tedesco, winning ten times in that run.

Belgium vs Slovakia team news

Belgium

Arthur Theate and Jan Vertonghen returned to training on Saturday and both will be in contention to start but Thomas Meunier remains out.

Slovakia

Denis Vavro is nursing a thigh problem but should be fit enough to partner Milan Skriniar at the heart of Slovakia's defence.

Probable teams

Belgium (4-2-3-1): Casteels; Castagne, Faes, Vertonghen, De Cuyper; Onana, Tielemans; Doku, De Bruyne, Trossard; Lukaku

Slovakia (4-3-3): Dubravka; Pekarik, Vavro, Skriniar, Hancko; Kucka, Lobotka, Duda; Suslov, Bozenik, Haraslin

Inside info

Belgium

Star man Kevin De Bruyne

Top scorer Romelu Lukaku

Penalty taker Romelu Lukaku

Card magnet Amadou Onana

Assist ace Kevin De Bruyne

Set-piece aerial threat Jan Vertonghen

Slovakia

Star man Stanislav Lobotka

Top scorer Lukas Haraslin

Penalty taker Ondrej Duda

Card magnet Ondrej Duda

Assist ace David Hancko

Set-piece aerial threat Milan Skriniar

Match info

Fifa rankings

Belgium (3), Slovakia (48)

Venue

Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt

Weather

Light rain showers and a gentle breeze, 21C.

Belgium vs Slovakia b et builder predictions

Leandro Trossard to score

The Arsenal star scored in both of Belgium's warm-up games and has now scored six in his last eight games for club and country combined.

Romelu Lukaku to have two or more shots on target

The Red Devils' record goalscorer managed five shots on target against Luxembourg earlier this month and could prove to be a handful for Slovakia's defenders.

Peter Pekarik to commit a foul

Slovakia's veteran right-back may be in for a tough time against Jeremy Doku and Leandro Trossard and he may be forced to commit at least one foul against the Belgians.

Price guide 8-1

