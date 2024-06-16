Romania vs Ukraine prediction, betting tips and odds + get £50 in bet builders with Paddy Power

Paddy Power are offering £50 in bet builders when you bet on Romania vs Ukraine. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Romania vs Ukraine

You can watch Romania vs Ukraine at Euro 2024 at 2pm on Monday June 17, live on BBC One

Match prediction & best bet

Ukraine to win to nil

1pt 21-10 Betfair, Hills, Paddy Power

Many punters have Ukraine down as dark horses at Euro 2024 and they can justify that label with a win and a clean sheet against shot-shy Romania, who scored only 16 goals in ten matches during qualifying.

Romania vs Ukraine odds

Romania 16-5

Ukraine Evs

Draw 12-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Romania vs Ukraine predictions

Group E looks one of the easier sections to predict at Euro 2024 and Ukraine can justify their short price to qualify for the knockout stage with a resolute win over Romania at the Allianz Arena.

Touted by many as this year's dark horses, Ukraine are 2-5 to make it out of Group E and it is easy to see why.

A waning Belgium team and shot-shy Slovakia and Romania sides suggest it will not take a lot for Ukraine to progress and there is plenty of quality in Serhiy Rebrov's side.

Goalkeeper Andriy Lunin was integral to Real Madrid winning the Champions League and La Liga last season, while there is Premier League experience in defensive talents Illia Zabarnyi, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Vitaly Mykolenko, although the Everton man is a doubt for this one.

Striker Artem Dovbyk, meanwhile, was top scorer in La Liga with 24 goals last term and is ably supported by Girona teammate Viktor Tyshankov, who scored eight times and laid on eight assists in the Spanish top flight.

Indeed, there is plenty of bite to Ukraine's attack, especially if Chelsea flop Mykhailo Mudryk finds form, and that is more than can be said for a blunt Romania unit.

Romania topped their Euro 2024 qualifying group without losing a game but it was a section lacking quality beyond Switzerland and they only scored 16 times in ten matches, having also taken on Israel, Belarus, Kosovo and Andorra.

And while Denis Dragus looks the most likely to start up top in this opener, head coach Edward Iordanescu is not spoilt for choice in that department.

Results in friendlies can be taken with a pinch of salt but Romania fielded pretty much full-strength sides in their two warm-up contests against Bulgaria and Liechtenstein and failed to score in both of those matches.

There is plenty of fizz in the Ukraine attack and there is no reason to be put off a bet on Dovbyk to open his Euro 2024 account with a goal in this game.

But the smart angle could be a bet on Ukraine to win to nil.

Romania are unlikely to see much of the ball with cool heads such as Taras Stepanenko and Georgiy Sudakov likely to control the flow of the game in midfield and Iordanescu's side lack the attacking quality to capitalise on any opportunities they may get.

Since September 2022, Ukraine have kept clean sheets against Scotland, Malta, North Macedonia, Italy, Germany and Moldova and they can keep the back door firmly shut against Romania.

Key stat

Romania have scored only three goals in their last four matches against Northern Ireland, Colombia, Bulgaria and Liechtenstein.

Romania vs Ukraine team news

Romania

Winger Olimpiu Morutan is out of Euro 2024 with an ACL injury while Atletico Madrid's Horatiu Moldovan is expected to start between the sticks instead of veteran Florin Nita.

Ukraine

Oleksandr Zinchenko could be deployed at left-back after Vitaliy Mykolenko sustained an ankle injury and is touch-and-go.

Probable teams

Romania (4-2-3-1): Moldovan; Ratiu, Dragusin, Burca, Bancu; M Marin, R Marin; Stanciu, Man, Dragus, Mihaila.

Ukraine (4-3-3): Lunin; Konoplya, Zabarnyi, Matviyenko, Zinchenko; Shaparenko, Stepanenko, Sudakov; Tsyhankov, Dovbyk, Mudryk.

Inside info

Romania

Star man Radu Dragusin

Top scorer Nicolae Stanciu

Penalty taker Razvan Marin

Card magnet Marius Marin

Assist ace Razvan Marin

Set-piece aerial threat Radu Dragusin

Ukraine

Star man Oleksandr Zinchenko

Top scorer Viktor Tsyhankov

Penalty taker Viktor Tsyhankov

Card magnet Mykola Matvienko

Assist ace Georgiy Sudakov

Set-piece aerial threat Illia Zabarnyi

Match info

Fifa rankings

Romania 46, Ukraine 22

Venue

Allianz Arena, Munich

Weather

Cloudy, 24C

Romania vs Ukraine b et builder predictions

Ukraine to win

Ukraine have won three of their last five matches going into Euro 2024 and can see off Romania in their group opener.

Artem Dovbyk to score

Artem Dovbyk finished as top scorer in La Liga last season and, after scoring in friendlies with Poland and Moldova, he is worth a bet to find the net.

Marius Marin to commit two or more fouls

Marius Marin picked up two yellow cards for Romania during Euro 2024 qualifying and, up against an industrious Ukraine midfield, he is worth a bet to commit at least a couple of fouls.

Pays out at 8-1 with bet365

