- More
Today's Euro 2024 correct-score football predictions: back France to win 3-1 vs Austria at 10-1 odds + get a £130 in free bets
Today's Euro 2024 correct-score football predictions: Back France to win 3-1 vs Austria + £130 free bet
France are one of the early favourites to win Euro 2024, and they get their campaign up and running on Monday when playing Austria in an 8pm kick-off you can follow live on ITV1.
Online betting giants William Hill, bet365 and Sky Bet are offering new customers £130 in fantastic Euro 2024 betting offers that you can claim before the game. Secure over £100 in free Euro 2024 bets below:
- Sky Bet: Grab £40 in Euro 2024 free bets
- bet365: Get £30 in Euro 2024 free bets
- William Hill: Get £60 in Euro 2024 free bets
William Hill's odds suggest France will take some stopping at Euro 2024 and have every chance of winning the trophy. Les Bleus can signal their intention with a win and a strong performance in their opening group game against Austria on Monday evening. It’s a real chance for France to show what they’re made of and collect all three points at the first time of asking.
Austria vs France: Correct-score prediction
- France to win 3-1 @10-1 with William Hill
- Where to Watch: ITV1
- Match Time & Stadium: Dusseldorf Arena, Dusseldorf, Monday June 17 at 8pm
Deposit And Bet £10 To Get £60 Free Bets
- With Bet Builder Xtra you can win 50% more on every England game this Euros
France and Austria have met ten times previously, with the French boasting six victories against the two of Austria, with two games ending in draws. The most recent match ended in a 2-0 win for Les Bleus, meaning they’ve now beaten Austria by two clear goals in two of their last three meetings.
Interestingly, 3-1 was the final score in two of their previous four games, and it may be worth following that trend again on Monday. You can back France to win 3-1 in the correct-score market at odds of 10-1 with William Hill, and you can use your free bet tokens for any wager on the rest of the tournament.
Romania vs Ukraine: Correct-score prediction
- Draw 2-2 @18-1 with bet365
- Where to Watch: BBC
- Match Time & Stadium: FuBball Arena Munchen, Munich, Monday June 17 at 2pm
Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets
- Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG)
We're all set for a competitive match with the head-to-head stats showing these sides have met six times previously with Romania losing just twice. The rivals drew 2-2 in one of their most recent games and following a run of close matches, we're on another four-goal draw.
Belgium vs Slovakia: Correct-score prediction
- Belgium to win 2-1 @7-1 with Sky Bet
- Where to Watch: ITV
- Match Time & Stadium: Frankfurt Arena, Frankfurt, Monday June 17 at 5pm
£40 In Free Football Bets When You Place A £10 Bet
- Free Bets on every England game to use on BuildABet
These teams have met three times previously with the scores reading 1-1, 1-1 and 2-1 to Belgium. Another close game is expected, but Belgium knows they must improve at Euro 2024 and we're picking them to sneak a narrow win.
Click for more Euro 2024 free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on inEuro 2024
Last updated
- Romania vs Ukraine: Get £40 in free bets on Monday's Euro 2024 clash
- Belgium vs Slovakia: grab up to £180 worth of bookmaker free bets for this Euro 2024 clash
- Monday Euro 2024 treble: Back our 4-1 acca plus get £40 in Betfair free bets
- Warren Ashurst: New star is born but Morata is still shining for Spain
- Romania vs Ukraine prediction, betting tips and odds
- Romania vs Ukraine: Get £40 in free bets on Monday's Euro 2024 clash
- Belgium vs Slovakia: grab up to £180 worth of bookmaker free bets for this Euro 2024 clash
- Monday Euro 2024 treble: Back our 4-1 acca plus get £40 in Betfair free bets
- Warren Ashurst: New star is born but Morata is still shining for Spain
- Romania vs Ukraine prediction, betting tips and odds