Football accumulator tips for Sunday March 31: Back our 17-2 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet

The final international break of the season is now behind us and the return of Europe's big leagues continues on Sunday with a whole host of games across the continent.

Arsenal's trip to Manchester City in the Premier League tops the bill, but there are plenty of other interesting games and we have come up with a four-game acca encompassing all the key action. Our fourfold pays out at 17-2 with CopyBet.



Sunday's accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Jamie Griffith has picked:

Celta Vigo to beat Rayo Vallecano

Girona to beat Real Betis

Augsburg to beat Cologne

Real Madrid to beat Athletic Bilbao

Celta Vigo v Rayo Vallecano

Celta Vigo landed a much-needed win against Sevilla before the international break and new boss Claudio Giraldez should make it two wins from two against Rayo Vallecano, who have lost their last four away games.

Girona v Real Betis

Girona are still just about in the La Liga title race and can continue to keep the pressure on the top two with a win over a faltering Real Betis, who have lost four of their last seven away matches and were beaten 2-0 by Vallecano in their last game.

Augsburg v Cologne

Augsburg are now in with an outside shout of pinching a European spot following four consecutive Bundesliga victories and they can further boost their chances with a win over second-bottom Cologne, who are winless in six.

Real Madrid v Athletic Bilbao

Real Madrid are unbeaten in their last 19 home league matches, winning 16 in that run, suggesting the La Liga leaders should be far too strong for Athletic, who have been held to draws by bottom-three sides Cadiz and Almeria on their recent travels.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.