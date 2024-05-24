Football accumulator tips for Saturday May 25: Back our 15-1 acca plus get £40 in Betfair free bets
Henry Hardwicke's football fourfold pays out at 15-1 with Betfair
It's a day of cup finals on Saturday with the English, Scottish, German and French knockout showpiece occasions taking place, while there are also league fixtures in Italy and Spain. Our Saturday fourfold pays out at 15-1 with Betfair.
All bets must be placed by 3pm on Saturday.
Accumulator tips and predictions for Saturday
Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:
Manchester City to win & over 3.5 goals v Man Utd
Rangers to beat Celtic
Over 2.5 goals in Lyon v PSG
Milan to beat Salernitana
Man City v Man Utd
Manchester City have won five of the last six league derbies by 2-0, 4-1, 6-3, 3-0 and 3-1. With no Champions League final to distract them, they should finish the season in style against Manchester United at Wembley by landing a domestic double in comfortable fashion.
Celtic v Rangers
Eleven of the last 14 Old Firm games have gone over 2.5 goals and Rangers can be backed to edge a high-scoring Hampden clash having been slightly unfortunate to come out second best in the title race to Celtic.
Lyon v PSG
Goals could be the play in the French Cup final. PSG were convincing 4-1 winners when these sides last met a month ago in Paris, but they had goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma to thank for keeping Lyon in check.
Milan v Salernitana
Several Milan players could be saying farewell to the San Siro on Saturday and they will want to round off their Rossoneri careers with a handsome win against basement boys Salernitana.
