Football accumulator tips for Saturday May 25: Back our 15-1 acca plus get £40 in Betfair free bets

It's a day of cup finals on Saturday with the English, Scottish, German and French knockout showpiece occasions taking place, while there are also league fixtures in Italy and Spain. Our Saturday fourfold pays out at 15-1 with Betfair.



Not got a Betfair account? New customers can click here to get £40 in free bets when they place a £10 bet with Betfair.

All bets must be placed by 3pm on Saturday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Saturday

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:

Manchester City to win & over 3.5 goals v Man Utd

Rangers to beat Celtic

Over 2.5 goals in Lyon v PSG

Milan to beat Salernitana

Back the Racing Post football acca with Betfair and get £40 in free bet multiples

Man City v Man Utd

Manchester City have won five of the last six league derbies by 2-0, 4-1, 6-3, 3-0 and 3-1. With no Champions League final to distract them, they should finish the season in style against Manchester United at Wembley by landing a domestic double in comfortable fashion.

Celtic v Rangers

Eleven of the last 14 Old Firm games have gone over 2.5 goals and Rangers can be backed to edge a high-scoring Hampden clash having been slightly unfortunate to come out second best in the title race to Celtic.

Lyon v PSG

Goals could be the play in the French Cup final. PSG were convincing 4-1 winners when these sides last met a month ago in Paris, but they had goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma to thank for keeping Lyon in check.

Milan v Salernitana

Several Milan players could be saying farewell to the San Siro on Saturday and they will want to round off their Rossoneri careers with a handsome win against basement boys Salernitana.

Get £40 in free bet multiples when you bet on the Racing Post football acca with Betfair

We’ve already mentioned that Betfair are offering £40 in free bets when you bet £10 on the Racing Post football acca.

Here is how you can claim this £40 Betfair multiples offer when you place a qualifying bet on the Racing Post football acca.

Head over to Betfair through this link to sign up using promo code ZSKAOF .

through this link Place a min £10 bet on Sportsbook on odds of min of EVS (2.0).

Get £40 in Free Bet Builders, Accumulators or multiples to use on any sport.

Betfair betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Betfair betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player. This promotion gives you £40 in free sports bets and £10 in free spins. T&Cs apply, including the following:

All rewards are valid for 30 days after they have been awarded.

Unmatched, unsettled or voided bets will not count towards this promotion.

Excludes 'same market' bets placed on the Betfair Sportsbook.

Free bet stakes are not returned with winnings.

Bets placed using free bets as the stake (in full or in part) will not qualify.

You'll be able to see details of your free bets in the ‘My Bonuses’ tab which can be accessed at the top of the website.

If Betfair find that you have taken part in this promotion using a duplicate account or that you have used more than one account to participate, they reserve the right to withhold your free bets and any winnings earned on the duplicate account.

Cashed Out or Partially Cashed out bets are excluded from the promotion.

The offer excludes the following bet types: Canadian, Goliath, Heinz, Lucky 15, Lucky 31, Lucky 63, Patent, Super Heinz, Trixie & Yankee.

To complete Phone Verification you must have a device capable of receiving an SMS.

Visit Betfair for further T&Cs

Betfair 18+ . For more info visit www.Gambleaware.org

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.