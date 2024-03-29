Football accumulator tips for Saturday March 30: Back our 8-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet

After a Friday packed with EFL action, the focus turns back to the top flights and there are huge matches in the Premier League as well as the rest of Europe's top five leagues, with Borussia Dortmund's trip to Bayern Munich the pick of the action on the continent.

Saturday's accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Jamie Griffith has picked:

Genoa to beat Frosinone

Monaco to beat Metz

Lyon to beat Reims

Barcelona to beat Las Palmas

Genoa v Frosinone

Genoa have lost just two of their last 11 home matches and earned a draw at Juventus in their last outing, suggesting they should be too strong for Frosinone, who have lost six of their last seven away games and are languishing in the Serie A bottom three.

Metz v Monaco

Metz have begun to pick up some results, but they are still in the Ligue 1 relegation zone and given they have lost five of their last six home league games, they could be set to struggle against third-placed Monaco, who have won their last three away matches.

Lyon v Reims

Reims were knocked out of the Coupe de France at third-tier Sochaux in late January and followed that up by being defeated 2-0 on their visit to struggling Lorient, suggesting their travel sickness may continue at Lyon, who have won four of their last six home games to nil.

Barcelona v Las Palmas

Barca have been exceptional lately, putting together a ten-match unbeaten streak which has included seven wins, and given Las Palmas are winless in five, the points look set to stay in Catalonia when the two clash.

