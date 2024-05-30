England Women vs France Women prediction, betting odds and tips: Tight qualifying clash looks likely

Where to watch England Women vs France Women

ITV4, 8pm

Best bet

Under 2.5 goals

2pts 19-20 bet365

England Women vs France Women odds

England Women 21-20

France Women 12-5

Draw 23-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

England Women vs France Women predictions

England knew it would not be straightforward to ensure they were able to successfully defend their Euros title in Switzerland this summer after the qualification draw and there have been no surprises two games into the campaign.

A 1-1 draw in their opener against Sweden was a disappointment, and although Sarina Wiegman's Lionesses recovered with a 2-0 win over Ireland, there is plenty of work to do going into a double-header against France.

With Wembley gearing up for Saturday's men's Champions League final, the first meeting takes place at St James' Park and it looks set to be a cagey affair before Tuesday's return in Saint-Etienne.

The emphasis is on England to get on the front foot, but there looks a decent chance they could be frustrated by Les Bleues, who have won eight of the previous 13 meetings, including the last tete-a-tete in a friendly three years ago, which ended in a 3-1 French victory.

The Lionesses have ground to make up on Herve Renard's side, who posted 1-0 wins in their two opening games including a success in Sweden which could prove to be a crucial result.

That triumph means that a draw against the defending champions in Newcastle would be a decent result for France, and seven of their ten games since they lost on penalties to hosts Australia, following a goalless 120 minutes at the World Cup, have ended with fewer than three goals.

A lack of French endeavour could also materialise because Renard is going to have to shuffle his forward options. Lyon striker Vicki Becho is suspended following her red card against the Swedes and the country's all-time top goalscorer Eugenie Le Sommer has also been ruled out with a knee injury.

England often score freely against lesser opposition, but they could struggle to make a breakthrough, which makes the 19-20 available about under 2.5 goals attractive.

Elsewhere, Scotland are expected to make light work of a clash with Israel, even though there will be no fans to cheer them on at Hampden as the doors have been closed due to fears of protests about the situation in the Middle East.

The Scots have taken four points from their two qualifiers and are yet to concede a goal.

Wales are firmly in charge of Group B4 after a 6-0 win over Kosovo and a 4-0 success over Croatia and will be confident they can see off Ukraine, while Northern Ireland and Ireland could be up against it when they face Portugal and Sweden.

