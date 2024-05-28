Olympiakos vs Fiorentina prediction, betting tips and odds: Greek tragedy expected for La Viola

Betfair are offering 50-1 for a goal to be scored in Olympiakos vs Fiorentina. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Olympiakos vs Fiorentina

You can watch Olympiakos vs Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final at 8pm on Wednesday May 29, live on TNT Sports 1 & TNT Sports Ultimate

Match prediction & best bet

Olympiakos to lift the trophy

2pts 11-10 bet365

Ayoub El Kaabi to score at anytime

1pt 9-4 bet365

Olympiakos vs Fiorentina odds

Olympiakos 21-10

Fiorentina 7-5

Draw 9-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

Olympiakos vs Fiorentina predictions

Nearly one year on from their defeat to West Ham, Fiorentina are back in the Europa Conference League final but they could again fall at the final hurdle against Olympiakos in Athens.

The club from Florence were edged 2-1 by the Hammers in last year's final but have since strung together a 13-match unbeaten run in Europe and Vincenzo Italiano will be hoping his team have learned their lessons from last season.

While Fiorentina played through the group stage of the Europa Conference League, Olympiakos dropped into the competition after finishing third in their Europa League group.

Since then they have not looked back and they have lost just two of their last eight games in the competition.

That run culminated in a sensational 6-2 aggregate drubbing of Aston Villa in the Europa Conference League semi-finals - the same Aston Villa who made the top four in the Premier League this season.

Olympiakos had only 34 per cent possession in the first leg and that figure dropped to 26 per cent in the second leg as Jose Luis Mendilibar's men exhibited a masterclass in counter-attacking football.

For that reason, it would be unwise to read too much into the fact that Fiorentina are the more technical side as their possession-based approach could play into the hands of the Greeks.

Olympiakos will also draw confidence from the fact this final is taking place at the Agia Sophia Stadium - home of their domestic rivals AEK Athens and only ten miles from their own ground.

It has not been a straightforward season for Olympiakos by any means, though.

They began their campaign under Diego Martinez before he was sacked in December and replaced by Carlos Carvalhal, who subsequently left in February.

Mendilibar then took the reins in February and, although the club had to settle for third spot in the Greek Super League, this final presents them with a shot at redemption but also history.

If Olympiakos get over the line on Wednesday, they will become the first Greek senior side to be crowned champions in a major European competition, having already become the first side from their country to reach a European final since 1971.

The pressure is on but their semi-final triumph showed they relish being underdogs and at a shade of odds-against, they are worth a wager to lift the trophy.

The Europa Conference League top scorer Ayoub El Kaabi has shown he can be the man for the big occasion this season, scoring ten goals in the competition and a hat-trick at Villa Park in the semi-finals, so he is also a decent bet to find the net.

Key stat

Olympiakos have lost just one of their last eight games in all competitions.

Olympiakos vs Fiorentina team news

Olympiakos

The Greeks will be without Doron Leidner, Giulian Biancone and Bandiougou Fadiga, while Francisco Ortega will be assessed.

Fiorentina

Fiorentina's only confirmed absentee is Riccardo Sottil, who is out with a broken collarbone.

Probable teams

Olympiakos (4-2-3-1): Tzolakis; Rodinei, Retsos, Carmo, Quini; Hezze, Iborra; Fortounis, Chiquinho, Podence; El Kaabi.

Subs: Horta, El-Arabi, Alexandropoulos, Masouras, Carvalho, Jovetic, Apostolopoulos.

Fiorentina (4-2-3-1): Terracciano; Dodo, Milenkovic, Martinez Quarta, Biraghi; Arthur, Mandragora; Gonzalez, Beltran, Kouame; Nzola.

Subs: Lopez, Ikone, Ranieri, Infantino, Belotti, Faraoni, Duncan.

Inside info

Olympiakos

Star man Ayoub El Kaabi

Top scorer Ayoub El Kaabi

Penalty taker Ayoub El Kaabi

Card magnet Panagiotis Retsos

Assist ace Konstantinos Fortounis

Set-piece aerial threat David Carmo

Fiorentina

Star man Nicolas Gonzalez

Top scorer Nicolas Gonzalez

Penalty taker Nicolas Gonzalez

Card magnet Cristiano Biraghi

Assist ace Cristiano Biraghi

Set-piece aerial threat Lucas Martinez Quarta

