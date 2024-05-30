Football accumulator tips for Friday May 31: Back our 9-1 acca plus get £40 in Betfair free bets

The countdown is on for Saturday's Champions League final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, but there is plenty of football on Friday to whet the appetite with some key European playoffs and Women's Euro 2025 qualifiers before late-night action in MLS.

Our Friday fourfold takes in action in all those competitions, and our acca pays 9.5-1 with Betfair.



Accumulator tips and predictions for Friday

Racing Post football expert Ian Wilkerson has picked:

Wales Women to beat Ukraine Women

Thun to beat Grasshoppers

Under 2.5 goals in England Women vs France Women

New York to beat San Jose

Wales Women vs Ukraine Women

Wales have taken a firm grip of their Euro 2025 qualification group following comfortable wins over Kosovo and Croatia and they should have enough to make it three out of three when they host Ukraine.

Thun vs Grasshoppers

Challenge League Thun look to have done most of the hard work in their Swiss Super League playoff after gaining a 1-1 draw in the away leg against Grasshoppers and they should be able to complete the job to secure their return to the top flight.

England Women vs France Women

There have been fewer than three goals in all four Euro 2025 qualifiers involving these teams, and this looks set to be a cagey affair between two of Europe's best teams at St James' Park..

New York City vs San Jose

New York City have won seven of their last eight games and they look too strong for San Jose, who have suffered ten MLS defeats this term.

