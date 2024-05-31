Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid prediction, betting odds and tips: get 100-1 on Dortmund or 40-1 on Real Madrid with Paddy Power

Paddy Power are offering 100-1 for Borussia Dortmund or 40-1 for Real Madrid to win the Champions League. You can click here to get the Dortmund offer and here for the Real Madrid offer.

Where to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid

TNT Sports 1, 8pm Saturday

Best bet

Real Madrid to win & under 3.5 goals

2pts 6-4 BoyleSports

Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid odds

90 minutes

Borussia Dortmund 9-2

Real Madrid 13-20

Draw 100-30

To lift the trophy

Borussia Dortmund 5-2

Real Madrid 30-100

Odds correct at time of publishing

Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid team news

Borussia Dortmund

Sebastien Haller and Mateu Morey are doubts for BVB while Julien Duranville and Ramy Bensebaini are set to miss out through injury.

Real Madrid

Aurelien Tchouameni (foot) has joined long-term injury absentee David Alaba on the sidelines. Goalkeeper Andriy Lunin is struggling with illness so Thibaut Courtois could be restored to the starting line-up.

Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid predictions

Borussia Dortmund face Real Madrid in the Champions League final and both clubs have overcome some significant hurdles on the way to Wembley.

Dortmund were 25-1 outsiders after the quarter-final draw was made and they trailed Atletico Madrid 2-0 going into the final ten minutes of the first leg.

Sebastien Haller's goal halved the deficit in Madrid before Edin Terzic's men won the home leg 4-2 and they upset the odds again in the semi-finals.

BVB rode their luck in 1-0 home and away wins over Paris St-Germain, who hit the woodwork six times over the two legs, and they are 5-2 to deny Real Madrid a 15th European Cup on Saturday.

Punters opposing Real in the Champions League have had a tough time in the past decade as the Spanish giants have lifted the trophy five times in ten years.

It is an extraordinary run of dominance and there has been a sense of destiny around several of Real's remarkable recent successes.

They beat Manchester City in the 2021-22 semi-finals despite trailing 5-3 on aggregate going into injury-time in the second leg and then defeated Liverpool, who won the shot count 24-4, 1-0 in the final.

This term they knocked out favourites City on penalties in the quarter-finals and scored in the 88th and 91st minutes to seal a 4-3 aggregate win over Bayern Munich in the semis.

Real have had some tight contests against Bundesliga teams in Europe this term and they are worth backing to win a low-scoring final against Dortmund.

Their perfect group-stage campaign included 1-0 and 3-2 victories against Union Berlin and they edged past RB Leipzig 2-1 on aggregate in the round of 16.

Joselu was the unlikely hero against Bayern, bagging a late brace, but Carlo Ancelotti's front three of Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and former Dortmund captain Jude Bellingham should be more ruthless than PSG's forwards were in their semi-final defeat to BVB.

Both teams scored in both legs of Real's ties against City and Bayern but the Spanish champions kept seven clean sheets in their last nine league fixtures and can keep Dortmund at bay.

Dortmund finished top of Group F, ahead of PSG, Milan and Newcastle, despite scoring only seven goals in six matches in the autumn.

They had seven shots on target over the two legs against PSG in the semi-finals and forwards Niclas Fullkrug, Karim Adeyemi, Julian Brandt and rejuvenated Manchester United loanee Jadon Sancho may struggle to derail Real.

Dortmund's last Champions League final appearance, also at Wembley, ended in a 2-1 loss to Bayern 11 years ago and another narrow defeat may be on the cards for the underdogs.

Key stat

Fourteen of Borussia Dortmund's last 17 Champions League matches have had under 2.5 goals.

Probable teams

Borussia Dortmund (4-2-3-1): Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Sabitzer, Can; Sancho, Brandt, Adeyemi; Fullkrug

Subs: Reus, Haller, Sule, Ozcan, Malen, Bynoe-Gittens, Wolf

Real Madrid (4-3-1-2): Courtois; Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy; Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior

Subs: Modric, Vazquez, Militao, Joselu, Guler, Diaz, Ceballos

Inside info

Borussia Dortmund

Star man Julian Brandt

Top scorer Niclas Fullkrug

Penalty taker Niclas Fullkrug

Card magnet Ian Maatsen

Assist ace Julian Brandt

Set-piece aerial threat Nico Schlotterbeck

Real Madrid

Star man Jude Bellingham

Top scorer Jude Bellingham

Penalty taker Jude Bellingham/Vinicius Junior

Card magnet Antonio Rudiger

Assist ace Vinicius Junior

Set-piece aerial threat Antonio Rudiger

Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid b et builder predictions

Under 3.5 goals

Borussia Dortmund held firm in a 2-0 aggregate win over PSG in the semi-finals and they are unlikely to be blown away at Wembley

Nico Schlotterbeck to be shown a card

The BVB centre-back was booked in three of his last five Bundesliga appearances and has picked up four yellow cards in ten Champions starts this season

Marcel Sabitzer to have one or more shots

Dortmund's Austrian midfielder had 22 shots in his last eight league starts this term and scored in the quarter-final second-leg win over Atletico Madrid

Pays out at 10-1 with bet365

