Football accumulator tips for Friday March 29: Back our 9-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet
Dan Childs's football fourfold pays out at 9-1 with CopyBet
There is a comprehensive EFL schedule on Friday including the Championship clash between play-off chasing Hull and struggling Stoke and the League One relegation battle featuring second-bottom Fleetwood and third-bottom Cheltenham. Our Friday fourfold pays out at 9-1 with CopyBet.
Not got a CopyBet account? New customers can click here to get £50 in free bets when they place a £10 bet with CopyBet.
All bets must be placed by 3pm on Friday.
Friday accumulator predictions
Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:
Hull to beat Stoke
Fleetwood to beat Cheltenham
Peterborough to beat Carlisle
Colchester to beat Newport
Hull v Stoke
Championship play-off chasers Hull are on a seven-game unbeaten stretch and should be too slick for relegation-threatened Stoke, who have lost eight of their last 11 fixtures.
Fleetwood v Cheltenham
Improving Fleetwood have lost only two of their last 11 League One games and can claim a crucial victory over relegation rivals Cheltenham, who are winless in six.
Peterborough v Carlisle
League One highflyers Peterborough have won six of their last seven games and should see off relegation-haunted Carlisle, who are ten points adrift in 24th place.
Colchester v Newport
League Two strugglers Colchester drew 1-1 at table-topping Mansfield last weekend and they can claim a much-needed maximum at home to Newport, who have lost 12 of 20 on their fourth-tier travels.
New customers can get £50 in free bets when they bet £10 with CopyBet
We’ve already mentioned that CopyBet are offering £50 in free bets when you deposit and bet £10.
You can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab £50 in free bets to place on football with CopyBet. It's fast, secure and straightforward.
- Head over to Copy Bet through this link and click the 'Claim Free Bets' to get started.
- Create your username and password and register a new account.
- Place a £10 single football bet at odds of 1-2 (1.5) or greater.
- Upon settlement of the qualifying bet, you will receive five free bets worth £10 each.
CopyBet betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions
It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this CopyBet betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.
- The qualifying bet should be a £10 single bet featuring odds of at least 1-2 (1.5)
- Upon settlement of the qualifying bet, you will receive five free bets that can be used one after another
- Each free bet lasts for seven days
- Offer stands for verified UK and Ireland clients only
- Pre-Match or live
- No cashout available
- Max payout – £/€500
- Visit CopyBet for further T&Cs
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on 28 March 2024inFootball tips
Last updated 13:54, 28 March 2024
- Wrexham v Mansfield prediction, betting odds and tips
- Blackburn v Ipswich prediction, odds and betting tips
- Watford vs Leeds prediction, odds and betting tips
- Bristol City vs Leicester prediction, odds and betting tips
- Bristol City vs Leicester free bets: Bag £30 in EFL Championship free bets with bet365 on Good Friday
- Bristol City vs Leicester free bets: Bag £30 in EFL Championship free bets with bet365 on Good Friday
- BetMGM Thursday night Premier League Darts free bet: Grab £40 for the competition at the SSE Arena in Belfast this Thursday from BetMGM
- Castleford Tigers vs Leeds Rhinos free bets: Bet £10 Get £50 in free bets for Thursday's Super League clash
- Scotland vs Northern Ireland free bets: Claim £30 in free bets with bet365 today
- Wrexham v Mansfield prediction, betting odds and tips
- Blackburn v Ipswich prediction, odds and betting tips
- Watford vs Leeds prediction, odds and betting tips
- Bristol City vs Leicester prediction, odds and betting tips
- Bristol City vs Leicester free bets: Bag £30 in EFL Championship free bets with bet365 on Good Friday
- Bristol City vs Leicester free bets: Bag £30 in EFL Championship free bets with bet365 on Good Friday
- BetMGM Thursday night Premier League Darts free bet: Grab £40 for the competition at the SSE Arena in Belfast this Thursday from BetMGM
- Castleford Tigers vs Leeds Rhinos free bets: Bet £10 Get £50 in free bets for Thursday's Super League clash
- Scotland vs Northern Ireland free bets: Claim £30 in free bets with bet365 today