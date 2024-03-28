Football accumulator tips for Friday March 29: Back our 9-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet

There is a comprehensive EFL schedule on Friday including the Championship clash between play-off chasing Hull and struggling Stoke and the League One relegation battle featuring second-bottom Fleetwood and third-bottom Cheltenham. Our Friday fourfold pays out at 9-1 with CopyBet.



All bets must be placed by 3pm on Friday.

Friday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:

Hull to beat Stoke

Fleetwood to beat Cheltenham

Peterborough to beat Carlisle

Colchester to beat Newport

Hull v Stoke

Championship play-off chasers Hull are on a seven-game unbeaten stretch and should be too slick for relegation-threatened Stoke, who have lost eight of their last 11 fixtures.

Fleetwood v Cheltenham

Improving Fleetwood have lost only two of their last 11 League One games and can claim a crucial victory over relegation rivals Cheltenham, who are winless in six.

Peterborough v Carlisle

League One highflyers Peterborough have won six of their last seven games and should see off relegation-haunted Carlisle, who are ten points adrift in 24th place.

Colchester v Newport

League Two strugglers Colchester drew 1-1 at table-topping Mansfield last weekend and they can claim a much-needed maximum at home to Newport, who have lost 12 of 20 on their fourth-tier travels.

