Thursday's Europa League & Europa Conference League predictions and free football tips

Best bets

Galatasaray to beat Sparta Prague

TNT Sports 6, 5.45pm Thursday

2pts 4-6 general

Feyenoord to beat Roma

TNT Sports 1, 5.45pm Thursday

1pt 11-10 Coral, Ladbrokes

Union Saint-Gilloise to beat Eintracht Frankfurt

TNT Sports 7, 5.45pm Thursday

1pt 23-20 bet365

Thursday's Europa League & Europa Conference League predictions

Galatasaray showed encouraging signs in a tough Champions League group, proving no match for Bayern and Copenhagen yet eclipsing the efforts of Manchester United to secure a place in the Europa League.

The Turkish side took four points from two meetings with the Red Devils and, although they were twice beaten by German giants Bayern, the 3-1 defeat in Istanbul was an unfortunate one as they won the shot count 20-14.

Okan Buruk’s side don’t face anything anything like as daunting in their two-legged playoff with Sparta Prague, who lost at Real Betis and Rangers in the Europa League group stage.

The Lions are unbeaten in 12 games, a run going back to before Christmas, and they have won nine in a row at home so they should claim a vital first-leg lead.

Feyenoord can also seize the initiative in their Europa League playoff tie by recording a home victory over Roma, who were beaten 2-0 away at Slavia Prague and held to a 1-1 in Switzerland against Servette in the group stage.

The Rotterdam outfit defeated Roma’s fierce rivals Lazio 3-1 at home in the Champions League group stage while they also recorded a two-goal victory when entertaining Celtic.

The Eredivisie side are unbeaten in eight and have kept five clean sheets in a row which includes matches against Dutch league leaders PSV and twice against AZ Alkmaar.

The final bet on Thursday’s card comes in the Europa Conference League, where Union Saint-Gilloise can claim the scalp of Eintracht Frankfurt at their beloved Stade Joseph Marien.

The Belgian side are unbeaten in 14 home games and in the Europa League group stage they recorded 2-1 wins over Liverpool and LASK Linz on their own patch.

The Bundesliga visitors, meanwhile, suffered defeats at PAOK and Aberdeen on their Europa Conference League travels and could struggle to keep the Belgians at bay.

