Sunday's Serie A & Ligue 1 predictions and free football tips

Paris St-Germain to win & both teams to score v Montpellier

TNT Sports 2, 7.45pm

1pt 9-5 Hills

Under 2.5 goals in Verona v Milan

TNT Sports 2, 2pm Sunday

2pts 9-10 bet365

Sunday European football predictions

Paris St-Germain have a tasty Champions League quarter-final tie against Barcelona to look forward to but their immediate objective is to get back to winning ways in Ligue 1.

PSG have drawn their last three league matches against Rennes, Monaco and Reims although they beat Nice 3-1 on Wednesday to reach the semi-finals of the French Cup.

Luis Enrique's men started this round of fixtures with a ten-point lead in the French top flight but hosts Montpellier can get on the scoresheet in a defeat to the Parisian powerhouses.

Both teams have scored in eight of PSG's last 11 league matches and there were goals at both ends in five of Montpellier's last six with the exception being a 3-0 home win over Metz.

Serie A leaders Inter are bidding to bounce back from their Champions League exit on penalties against Atletico Madrid when they host Napoli but no bet stands out in that fixture.

Inter's rivals Milan eased into the Europa League quarter-finals with a 7-3 aggregate win over Slavia Prague although goals could be in short supply on their league trip to Verona.

Milan's last five Serie A results include 1-0 wins over Napoli, Lazio and Empoli, as well as a 1-1 draw with Atalanta, and Verona have also been in solid form at the back.

Four of their last five games have ended with under 2.5 goals, including February's goalless draw at Monza and back-to-back 1-0 victories against Sassuolo and Lecce in their last two outings.

However, Milan's defence has little to fear from a Verona side who have scored only 25 goals in 28 matches this term and a cagey contest is expected.

