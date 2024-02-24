Sunday's Serie A and Ligue 1 predictions and free football tips: Monaco may be set for more misery

Best bets

Both teams to score & over 2.5 goals in Milan v Atalanta

TNT Sports 1, 7.45pm

2pts 21-20 bet365

Teun Koopmeiners to score at any time in Milan v Atalanta

TNT Sports 1, 7.45pm

1pt 4-1 bet365

Lens to beat Monaco

TNT Sports 1, midday

1pt 11-8 bet365, BoyleSports, Coral

Sunday European football predictions

Milan qualified for the Europa League last 16 in the week, despite losing 3-2 in Rennes on Thursday, but they must refocus their attention to domestic matters as they welcome in-form Atalanta in a key Serie A clash.

The Rossoneri lost 4-2 at Monza in their last outing in the Italian top flight and are no certainties to see off La Dea, who are on a nine-game unbeaten run that has seen them win eight times.

However, one thing that looks almost guaranteed in this clash is that there will be goals. Atalanta have scored 17 times in their last five games, while eight of Milan’s last ten home matches have featured over 2.5 goals.

These sides have already met twice this season, with each clash seeing both sides find the net and over 2.5 goals, and this San Siro meeting looks set to follow that trend.

Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners scored twice when these teams met in the Coppa Italia last month and, considering the Dutch star has bagged six goals in his last five appearances, he rates a solid bet to again get on the scoresheet against Milan.

In France, the wheels have somewhat come off for Monaco, who have been eliminated from the Coupe de France by third-tier Rouen and beaten 2-1 by bottom-half Toulouse in Ligue 1 already this month. And they look unlikely to come back on at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis, where Lens have won five of their last six matches.

The hosts’ only loss in that run came against giants Paris St-Germain and Lens have taken some big scalps, beating solid sides Lyon, Marseille and Reims in that sequence. Lens have also lost only one of their last 17 home clashes with Monaco.

Adi Hutter's side have beaten Lens just once in their last seven Ligue 1 meetings. And given that the hosts have won more home games than any other Ligue 1 team since the start of last season (23), the Red and Whites look set to make the long journey home with no points gained.

