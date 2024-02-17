Sunday's Ligue 1 and La Liga predictions and free football tips

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Today's Offers 7 All offers

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

Best bets

Brest to beat Marseille

TNT Sports 2, 7.45pm

1pt 31-20 bet365

Mallorca draw no bet v Real Sociedad

Viaplay Sports & LaLigaTV, 5.30pm

1pt 11-10 bet365

Sunday's European football predictions

Three straight draws have put the brakes on Brest's pursuit of a Champions League place in Ligue 1 but they can return to winning ways at home to travel-sick Marseille on Sunday.

In fairness to Brest, two of those stalemates were against PSG and Nice, so not exactly poor results, and they are unbeaten in their last ten matches in Ligue 1.

They are among the best travellers in the division but have not been bad at the Stade Francis-Le Ble either, losing just one of their ten home league games.

Marseille, meanwhile, have stagnated under Gennaro Gattuso and have a dismal away record. Only relegation candidates Lorient (six) have picked up fewer points on their travels than Les Olympians (seven) this term.

At 31-20, Brest look overpriced to win.

A 2-0 defeat at PSG in the Champions League on Wednesday extended Real Sociedad's winless and scoreless runs to five matches and La Real could face another setback in Mallorca.

The Basque club have slid down the La Liga table as a result of their poor streak and they have looked toothless in front of goal of late, failing to register a shot on target at the Parc des Princes in midweek.

Mallorca held Real Sociedad to a goalless draw at home in the Copa del Rey earlier this month and, having since beaten Rayo Vallecano 2-1, the Islanders look like a wise draw-no-bet selection on Sunday.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.