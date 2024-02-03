Sunday's La Liga and Serie A predictions and free football tips

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Draw in Inter v Juventus

TNT Sports 1, 7.45pm Sunday

2pts 5-2 bet365, Hills

0-0 correct score in Inter v Juventus

TNT Sports 1, 7.45pm Sunday

1pt 8-1 Hills

Jude Bellingham to score at any time

Viaplay Sports 1 & LaLigaTV, 8pm Sunday

2pts 15-8 bet365

Sunday European football predictions

First faces second in a crucial Derby d'Italia on Sunday evening as table-toppers Inter host Juventus.

The pair are separated by a single point in the Serie A, with the home team also having a game in hand.

Both teams’ success this season has been based on solid defensive foundations and they have conceded just 23 goals in their 43 combined games. Inter and Juve have 13 and 12 clean sheets respectively and a tight encounter looks likely.

An Inter win would give them the possibility of going seven points clear so Juve are likely to be cautious and two of their last three meetings have ended in stalemates. Backing the draw and having an extra interest in a goalless game could pay.

Sunday night’s Madrid derby could be a fierce encounter as the teams meet for the third time in a month.

Real Madrid won the Spanish Super Cup meeting 5-3 but Atletico got their revenge eight days later with a 4-2 victory in the Copa del Rey.

While this league clash may not be as high-scoring as those cup contests, there should still be goalmouth action and Jude Bellingham is fancied to produce it.

The England midfielder has 14 league goals from 19 appearances and is thriving in a more advanced role than he was used in at Borussia Dortmund.

Bellingham has made a habit of rising to the occasion since joining Los Blancos and he could do so again with a goal against his team’s city rivals.

