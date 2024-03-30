Sunday's La Liga and Ligue 1 predictions and free football tips

Best bets

Jude Bellingham to score in Real Madrid v Athletic Bilbao

Viaplay Sports & LaLigaTV, 8pm

1pt 8-5 bet365

Toulouse to beat Clermont Foot, 2pm

1pt 7-5 Betfair

Sunday European football predictions

Real Madrid are in the driving seat for the La Liga title with nine games to go but they cannot afford to be complacent against Champions League chasers Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

Los Blancos have chalked up 22 wins from their 29 league matches this term but their Basque opponents, who have the Copa del Rey final to look forward to, can be awkward customers.

The absence of Vinicus Junior through suspension will do Real Madrid no favours but the return of Jude Bellingham is a major boost.

Bellingham has not scored in six weeks for Real Madrid but an ankle sprain and suspension has meant he has missed four of his club's last six matches.

His return comes at a key time for Madrid, though, and he can mark it with a goal against Athletic Bilbao.

Despite his absence, Bellingham still went into this weekend as top scorer in La Liga with 16 goals in 22 matches and Vinicius's suspension only heightens the importance of the England international.

Clermont Foot won only their fourth league game of the season just before the international break but they have collected only 20 points in Ligue 1 and look set to be up against it at home to Toulouse.

The visitors are nestled in mid-table and have won three of their last five league games, beating Monaco, Lille and Nice.

