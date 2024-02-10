Sunday's German Bundesliga & Italian Serie A predictions and free football tips

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Atalanta to beat Genoa

TNT Sports 1, 5pm Sunday

2pts 11-10 general

Stuttgart to win & over 2.5 goals v Mainz

Sky Sports Football, 2.30pm Sunday

1pt 23-20 Coral

Sunday's European football predictions

Atalanta have made a superb start to the year and Gian Piero Gasperini's men can continue their Serie A top-four charge by claiming three points from Sunday evening's visit to Genoa.

The Bergamo boys finished top of their Europa League group in December, meaning that they will not be in action when that competition resumes this week by virtue of receiving a bye to the last 16, so they should be fully focused on this trip to the Luigi Ferraris.

Gasperini's team have been going great guns, winning six of their last seven matches in all competitions, dropping points only on a tough trip to Roma, and they've scored ten goals in their last three outings – home wins over Frosinone, Udinese and Lazio - while they had previously won 2-1 at Milan in the Coppa Italia.

The hosts have been in decent form as well but lack the attacking firepower to live with their visitors, who can call upon Charles De Ketelaere, Aleksei Miranchuk and Mario Pasalic, all of whom have been among the goals in recent weeks.

Bundesliga side Stuttgart have a few injury concerns but that might not stop them from earning a win over Mainz in what could be a high-scoring contest.

Having survived a relegation playoff last season, Stuttgart are in the midst of a remarkable campaign and went into the weekend with only title rivals Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich ahead of them in the standings.

They've won eight of their ten Bundesliga home matches, scoring 31 goals, and should ease past a dismal Mainz team who are winless in ten and haven't won on the road this season.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.