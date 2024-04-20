Sunday's Bundesliga and Ligue 1 predictions and free football tips

Best bets

Bayer Leverkusen to beat Borussia Dortmund

Sky Sports Football, 4.30pm Sunday

2pts 13-8 Betfair

Toulouse to beat Marseille

TNT Sports 1, 6pm Sunday

2pts 17-10 bet365

Over 3.5 goals in Paris St-Germain v Lyon

TNT Sports 1, 8pm Sunday

4pts 6-5 bet365

Sunday European football predictions

Bayer Leverkusen sealed their first Bundesliga title last weekend but they head to Borussia Dortmund, protecting an incredible record as their 1-1 Europa League draw at West Ham on Thursday means they are unbeaten in 44 games this season.

Leverkusen are approaching the one-year anniversary of their last competitive defeat while Dortmund have suffered losses to the rest of the top four at home this term.

Dortmund have lost two of their previous three home Bundesliga games and Leverkusen are on a ten-game winning streak in the league, taking maximum points from their last seven away trips.

BVB may not have much left in the tank after their huge effort in Tuesday's Champions League win over Atletico Madrid so Xabi Alonso’s side look good value for another win.

Ligue 1's late double-header starts with a Marseille side who are back on the road following Thursday’s penalty-shootout win over Benfica in the Europa League. Jean-Louis Gasset’s side have the worst away record in the division, taking just ten points from 14 matches, and have lost their last four on their travels.

They head to Toulouse, who are putting together a decent run of results. They are unbeaten in three games, winning twice and keeping two clean sheets.

Ligue 1’s form side Lyon head to Paris St-Germain bidding to extend their scoring blitz. They have hit three or more goals in four of their last five matches, netting 14 times in six consecutive away wins.

PSG beat Barcelona 6-4 on aggregate in an entertaining Champions League quarter-final tie and Ligue 1’s top-scoring team should be set for another thriller.

