Saturday's Serie A and Bundesliga predictions and free football tips

Atalanta to win & over 2.5 goals v Sassuolo

TNT Sports 1, 7.45pm Saturday

1pt 5-6 Coral

Both teams to score & over 2.5 goals in Heidenheim v Bayer Leverkusen

2.30pm Saturday

3pts 11-10 bet365, BoyleSports, Coral

Saturday European football predictions

Having finished top of their group, Atalanta advanced directly to the last 16 of the Europa League, so did not feature on Thursday, and their imminent focus is on the top-four race in Serie A.

La Dea lead the charge but have Bologna and Roma breathing down their necks and know there is little room for complacency.

But Gian Piero Gasperini's men have been anything but complacent in recent weeks, winning their last four league games by an aggregate score of 14-2, against Frosinone, Udinese, Lazio and Genoa.

Striker Luis Muriel departed for Orlando City this week but Atalanta still have goalscorers in their ranks with Ademola Lookman, Charles De Ketelaere and Gianluca Scamacca having scored a combined 19 goals in Serie A this term.

They can win a match featuring at least three goals against Sassuolo, who have conceded 42 times in 23 league fixtures this term and are battling relegation.

Bayer Leverkusen sent shockwaves across Europe with their 3-0 win over Bayern Munich last Saturday, a result which put Xabi Alonso's men five points clear at the top of the Bundesliga.

They are still yet to lose a game in the league, winning 17 of their 21 assignments, but this Saturday's visit to Heidenheim could be tougher than expected.

Heidenheim have impressed in their first Bundesliga campaign, establishing themselves in mid-table, and they have lost just twice at home this term.

They are unbeaten in their last six league games at the Voith-Arena, where goals could be the way to go on Saturday.

While Leverkusen have racked up 55 league goals this term, Heidenheim have scored in 14 of their 21 top-flight encounters and a bet on both teams to score and over 2.5 goals looks great value.

