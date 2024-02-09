Saturday's La Liga and Serie A predictions and free football tips

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Today's Offers 7 All offers

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

Best bets

Real Madrid -1 goal on handicap v Girona

ITV4, 5.30pm

1pt 11-10 Betfair, Coral, Paddy Power

Inter to beat Roma

TNT Sports 1, 5pm

2pts 10-11 bet365





Saturday European football predictions

Girona have defied expectations to emerge as serious contenders in the La Liga title race this season but they could be put in their place by table-toppers Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.

The Catalan minnows have won 17 of their 23 games in La Liga this term, scoring an impressive 52 goals in the process, but they have shown flashes of vulnerability since the turn of the year.

They drew with Almeria in the league and lost to Mallorca in the cup in January and tensions boiled over in a 0-0 draw with Real Sociedad last time out with both Daley Blind and Yangel Herrera going into the book.

The pair will be missing for this match, while manager Michel is banned from the touchline, and they could be humbled by Real Madrid, who have won nine and drawn two of their 11 home league games, conceding only seven times.

Vinicius Junior should also be back for the hosts, who can win this top-of-the-table tussle by two goals or more.

Roma have posted three straight wins in Serie A since replacing Jose Mourinho with Danielle De Rossi but Saturday's opponents Inter represent a major step up in quality.

Inter are in pole position to claim the Scudetto after edging Juventus last time out and they had recorded wins to nil against big guns Lazio, Napoli and Fiorentina in their three games beforehand.

With a watertight defence and Lautaro Martinez in electrifying form, Inter can make it six wins in a row in all competitions when they visit the Stadio Olimpico.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.