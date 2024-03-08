Saturday's La Liga and Bundesliga predictions and free football tips

Best bets

Osasuna or draw double chance v Girona

Viaplay Sports 2 / LaLiga TV, 8pm

1pt 13-10 general

Borussia Dortmund to beat Werder Bremen

Sky Sports Arena, 5.30pm

1pt 20-23 Coral

Saturday European football predictions

Girona's hopes of a surprise La Liga title are fading fast and the Catalan club must be careful not to lose their grip on the Champions League places after a poor run of form.

Michel's men have won just one of their last five games in La Liga, losing to Real Madrid, Athletic Bilbao and Mallorca as part of that run.

All of those defeats were on the road and Girona will be pleased to return to the Montilivi on Saturday, although it is not a foregone conclusion that they will collect maximum points against Osasuna.

The mid-table visitors have picked up ten points from a possible 12 in their last four La Liga assignments, conceding just one goal in the process.

Osasuna can be a tough nut to crack home and away and could avoid defeat against Girona, who will likely be missing Yangel Herrera, David Lopez, Joel Roca, Toni Villa and Ricard Artero due to injury this weekend.

Borussia Dortmund returned to winning ways in the Bundesliga with a 2-0 win away to Union Berlin last Saturday and they can follow up by beating Werder Bremen.

Dortmund have a point advantage over Leipzig in the race to make the Champions League places in the Bundesliga and they have won five of their eight top-flight games in 2024.

Donyell Malen is back from suspension this weekend, adding another option to an attack spearheaded by Niclas Fullkrug, who will face his former club for the first time at the Weserstadion.

Bremen were another side who made a decent start to 2024 but they have since faltered, winning just one of their last four fixtures and losing 2-1 to Hoffenheim last Sunday.

