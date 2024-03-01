Saturday's European football predictions from Ligue 1, La Liga, Serie A and Bundesliga
Free football tips, best bets and predictions for Saturday's matches in the Bundesliga and La Liga
Best bets
Borussia Dortmund to beat Union Berlin 2.30pm
1pt 23-20 Betfair
Real Sociedad draw no bet v Sevilla
LaLigaTV, 1pm
1pt 21-20 BoyleSports
European football predictions
Borussia Dortmund relinquished a 2-1 lead to lose 3-2 to Hoffenheim last Sunday but they can get back on track in the race for the top four with a win away to Union Berlin.
That was Dortmund's first loss in 2024 with Edin Terzic's men having won four and drawn two of their six league fixtures beforehand.
They also earned a respectable 1-1 draw away to PSV in the Champions League last month and they have the quality to take maximum points in the capital on Saturday.
Lowly Union Berlin have stabilised a little with seven points from their last three games but they came into this weekend in 14th spot and lost the reverse fixture with Dortmund 4-2 in October.
The Black & Yellows can do the double over Union with victory at the Stadion An der Alten Forsterei.
Reeling from their Copa del Rey semi-final penalty loss to Mallorca on Tuesday, Real Sociedad turn their attention back to La Liga on Saturday and can win away to Sevilla.
The Basque club have had a tough time in recent weeks, having also lost to PSG in the Champions League, but the European places are still in reach.
They are among the best travellers in Spain, taking 20 points from 13 away games, and they can come up trumps in Andalusia.
