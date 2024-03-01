Saturday's European football predictions from Ligue 1, La Liga, Serie A and Bundesliga

Best bets

Borussia Dortmund to beat Union Berlin 2.30pm

1pt 23-20 Betfair

Real Sociedad draw no bet v Sevilla

LaLigaTV, 1pm

1pt 21-20 BoyleSports

European football predictions

Borussia Dortmund relinquished a 2-1 lead to lose 3-2 to Hoffenheim last Sunday but they can get back on track in the race for the top four with a win away to Union Berlin.

That was Dortmund's first loss in 2024 with Edin Terzic's men having won four and drawn two of their six league fixtures beforehand.

They also earned a respectable 1-1 draw away to PSV in the Champions League last month and they have the quality to take maximum points in the capital on Saturday.

Lowly Union Berlin have stabilised a little with seven points from their last three games but they came into this weekend in 14th spot and lost the reverse fixture with Dortmund 4-2 in October.

The Black & Yellows can do the double over Union with victory at the Stadion An der Alten Forsterei.

Reeling from their Copa del Rey semi-final penalty loss to Mallorca on Tuesday, Real Sociedad turn their attention back to La Liga on Saturday and can win away to Sevilla.

The Basque club have had a tough time in recent weeks, having also lost to PSG in the Champions League, but the European places are still in reach.

They are among the best travellers in Spain, taking 20 points from 13 away games, and they can come up trumps in Andalusia.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.