Saturday's Bundesliga and La Liga predictions and free football tips

Best bets

Stuttgart to beat Hoffenheim

Sky Sports Football, 5.30pm

2pts 17-20 Coral, Ladbrokes

Real Madrid to win 1-0 v Osasuna

1pt 6-1 general

Real Madrid to win 2-0 v Osasuna

1pt 7-1 Hills

Saturday European football predictions

A place in the Champions League next season beckons for Stuttgart, who can tighten their grasp on a top-four berth in the Bundesliga with victory over Hoffenheim.

A remarkable tally of 17 wins in 25 matches - just one fewer than Bayern Munich - has kept Stuttgart in third spot in the league for the entirety of 2024 and they are showing no signs of slowing down.

They are unbeaten in their last five matches, winning four, and should be too strong for inconsistent Hoffenheim at the Rhein-Neckar Arena.

Hoffenheim have been a tricky team to pin down in the league this season with nine wins, six draws and ten defeats. They will be missing two of their usual starting defenders for this game with John Brooks and Ozan Kabak having both been sent off in the 3-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt last time out.

Girona and Barcelona will be hoping that Real Madrid drop points this weekend and, while Saturday's opponents Osasuna are a tough nut to crack, Los Blancos should get over the line.

Real Madrid have won 21 of their 28 league games this season and can grind out a low-scoring win in Pamplona.

To squeeze more value out of the game, punters should look to split stakes between a 1-0 win and a 2-0 win with Carlo Ancelotti's side having conceded only 18 goals in the Spanish top flight this term.

Osasuna are also not known for their goalscoring prowess, having drawn a blank in their defeat to Girona last Saturday and each of their last five games has featured under 2.5 goals.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.