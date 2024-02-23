Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race12 MINS
14:24 SedgefieldHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race12 MINS
14:24 SedgefieldHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
European Football

Saturday's Bundesliga and La Liga predictions and free football tips

Free football tips, best bets and predictions for Saturday's matches in the Bundesliga and La Liga

Lois Openda can get on the scoresheet for Leipzig
Lois Openda can get on the scoresheet for LeipzigCredit: DeFodi Images

Best bets

Lois Openda to score in Bayern Munich v RB Leipzig
Sky Sports Football, 5.30pm
2pts 7-4 bet365

Atletico Madrid to beat Almeria
Viaplay Sports 1 & La Liga TV, 8pm
1pt 3-4 Betfair

Image link

Saturday's European football predictions

Bayern Munich announced on Wednesday that Thomas Tuchel will step down as manager in the summer after coming under increasing pressure this month.

The German champions have an uphill task to retain their title, but it shouldn't be panic stations just yet as only a few favourable results would put them back in the hunt to catch leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

That said, Bayern have lost three games in a row for the first time since 2015 and they could be 11 points adrift of Leverkusen by the time they kick off against Leipzig on Saturday.

The Red Bulls are in a fierce battle with Stuttgart and Borussia Dortmund for Champions League qualification, and if they do squeeze into the top four then striker Lois Openda will surely have played a key role.

Openda has scored 16 league goals since joining from Lens in the summer and he has netted in each of Leipzig's last five Bundesliga fixtures.

While Openda must be full of confidence, Bayern's defence certainly isn't and the Belgian looks a nice price to continue his scoring streak at the Allianz Arena.

The writing has been on the wall for some time for Almeria, who are rooted to the foot of La Liga having failed to register a single win in 25 league outings.

The Andalusian outfit are 12 points adrift of safety with 13 games remaining and relegation looks a foregone conclusion.

They have taken points off Girona and Athletic Bilbao since the turn of the year but a first win continues to elude them and a hungry Atletico Madrid side could compound their misery.

Diego Simeone's men are in hot pursuit of the top four and thrashed Las Palmas 5-0 in their last league fixture.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

Liam FlinRacing Post Sport

Published on 23 February 2024inEuropean Football

Last updated 14:04, 23 February 2024

iconCopy
more inEuropean Football
more inBetting offers
more inEuropean Football
more inBetting offers