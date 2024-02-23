Saturday's Bundesliga and La Liga predictions and free football tips

Best bets

Lois Openda to score in Bayern Munich v RB Leipzig

Sky Sports Football, 5.30pm

2pts 7-4 bet365

Atletico Madrid to beat Almeria

Viaplay Sports 1 & La Liga TV, 8pm

1pt 3-4 Betfair

Saturday's European football predictions

Bayern Munich announced on Wednesday that Thomas Tuchel will step down as manager in the summer after coming under increasing pressure this month.

The German champions have an uphill task to retain their title, but it shouldn't be panic stations just yet as only a few favourable results would put them back in the hunt to catch leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

That said, Bayern have lost three games in a row for the first time since 2015 and they could be 11 points adrift of Leverkusen by the time they kick off against Leipzig on Saturday.

The Red Bulls are in a fierce battle with Stuttgart and Borussia Dortmund for Champions League qualification, and if they do squeeze into the top four then striker Lois Openda will surely have played a key role.

Openda has scored 16 league goals since joining from Lens in the summer and he has netted in each of Leipzig's last five Bundesliga fixtures.

While Openda must be full of confidence, Bayern's defence certainly isn't and the Belgian looks a nice price to continue his scoring streak at the Allianz Arena.

The writing has been on the wall for some time for Almeria, who are rooted to the foot of La Liga having failed to register a single win in 25 league outings.

The Andalusian outfit are 12 points adrift of safety with 13 games remaining and relegation looks a foregone conclusion.

They have taken points off Girona and Athletic Bilbao since the turn of the year but a first win continues to elude them and a hungry Atletico Madrid side could compound their misery.

Diego Simeone's men are in hot pursuit of the top four and thrashed Las Palmas 5-0 in their last league fixture.

