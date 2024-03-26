Racing Post logo
European Football

Chelsea Women v Ajax Women predictions and free football tips

Free football tips, best bets and predictions for Wednesday's matches in the Women's Champions League

Chelsea Women ran out comfortable 3-0 winners against Ajax last week
Chelsea Women ran out comfortable 3-0 winners against Ajax last weekCredit: BSR Agency

Where to watch

Chelsea Women v Ajax Women
TNT Sports 1 & DAZN, 8pm Wednesday

Lyon Women v Benfica Women
TNT Sports 2 & DAZN, 5.45pm Wednesday

Best bets

Chelsea Women to win to nil
2pts 6-5 bet365

Women's Champions League predictions

An unprecedented quadruple is still on the cards for Chelsea and they already have one foot in the semi-finals of the Women's Champions League following their 3-0 win away to Ajax last week.

And the second leg of their quarter-final tie with the Dutch at Stamford Bridge could also be one-way traffic.

WSL leaders Chelsea face Arsenal in the League Cup final on Sunday before an FA Cup semi-final meeting with Manchester United next month.

But they have been coping well with their hectic schedule and have won all six of their matches in March, scoring 14 goals.

Emma Hayes's side have also kept clean sheets in five of those six assignments and should dig deep to grind out another win to nil against Ajax.

The Eredivisie club were limited to just two shots on target in the first leg and opportunities could be even more limited in London.

With more important matches to come, this will be a case of result over performance for the Blues, much like their 2-0 success over West Ham on Sunday in which they denied their London rivals an effort on target.

Chelsea can win to nil, but Wednesday's other quarter-final should be more evenly matched. Lyon lead 2-1 from the first leg against Benfica.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

Liam FlinRacing Post Sport

Published on 26 March 2024inEuropean Football

Last updated 14:23, 26 March 2024

