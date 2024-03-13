West Ham v Freiburg predictions, odds and betting tips: bet £10 and get £50 in Betfred bonuses

Betfred are offering £50 in bonuses when new customers bet £10 on West Ham v Freiburg.

Where to watch West Ham v Freiburg

You can watch the West Ham v Freiburg Europa League round-of-16 second leg at 5.45pm on Thursday, March 14, live on TNT Sports 1.

Match prediction & best bet

West Ham

West Ham

West Ham v Freiburg team news

West Ham

Emerson is a doubt after missing Sunday's 2-2 draw at home to Burnley with a groin strain. Maxwel Cornet (hamstring) is the only definite absentee.

Freiburg

Jordy Makengo (illness) and Weisshaupt (knock) are doubts after missing out at the weekend and Kenneth Schmidt (abdominal), Max Rosenfelder (tendon) and Daniel Kofi-Kyereh (knee) are sidelined. Philipp Lienhart (groin) has returned to training.

West Ham v Freiburg predictions

West Ham have work to do in the Europa League round of 16 after sliding to a 1-0 loss away to Freiburg last Thursday but they have had some memorable European nights at the London Stadium and look solid favourites to win the second leg and at least take the tie into extra-time.

David Moyes was upset with VAR's non-intervention in the opening leg when he felt his side should have been awarded a penalty for a handball by Freiburg winger Noah Weisshaupt.

However, his team are well-placed in the tie given their recent history of strong home performances in European competitions.

The Hammers have won their last seven European home games and they have had experience of recovering from a similar situation.

Two years ago they were trailing 1-0 to Sevilla after the first leg of their Europa League round-of-16 tie and they battled back to post a 2-1 aggregate success with the help of Andrei Yarmolenko's injury-time strike.

Freiburg are less familiar with European football and have never reached the Europa League quarter-finals.

They rose to eighth in the Bundesliga after Sunday's 2-1 success at Bochum but have generally struggled in 2024 with only two wins from nine league games.

Christian Streich's side crossed paths with West Ham in this season's Europa League group stage and lost both matches - 2-1 on home soil and 2-0 at the London Stadium.

Freiburg have their noses in front this time but they will be up against an experienced Hammers' side backed by an expectant home crowd and may struggle to cope with the occasion.

Key stat

West Ham have won all three of their Europa League home games this season

Probable teams

West Ham (4-2-3-1): Fabianski; Coufal, Mavropanos, Zouma, Emerson; Soucek, Alvarez; Kudus, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta; Bowen.

Subs: Ings, Ogbonna, Antonio, Phillips, Cresswell, Mubama, Johnson, Anang, Areola.

Freiburg (4-1-4-1): Atubolu; Sildillia, Ginter, Gulde, Gunter; Hofler; Doan, Eggestein, Holer, Grifo; Sallai.

Subs: Philipp, Rohl, Uphoff, Muslija, Keitel, Kubler, Szalai, Gregoritsch, Adamu.

Inside info

West Ham

Star man Lucas Paqueta

Top scorer Jarrod Bowen

Penalty taker James Ward-Prowse

Card magnet Edson Alvarez

Assist ace James Ward-Prowse

Set-piece aerial threat Tomas Soucek

Freiburg

Star man Vincenzo Grifo

Top scorer Vincenzo Grifo

Penalty taker Vincenzo Grifo

Card magnet Nicolas Hofler

Assist ace Vincenzo Grifo

Set-piece aerial threat Matthias Ginter

West Ham v Freiburg b et builder predictions

West Ham to qualify

West Ham recovered from a 1-0 first-leg deficit to overcome Sevilla in the 2021-22 Europa League round of 16 and they can come from behind against Freiburg.

Under 3.5 goals

The Hammers' last six Europa League matches have each generated fewer than four goals and a goal glut appears unlikely on Thursday night.

Jarrod Bowen to score at any time

Bowen has notched 16 goals across all competitions and looks a solid wager to add to his tally.

Pays out at 5-1 with Paddy Power

