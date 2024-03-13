Rangers v Benfica predictions, odds and betting tips: bet £10 and get £50 in Betfred bonuses
Free Europa League tips, best bets and predictions for Rangers v Benfica. Plus bet £10 and get £50 in bonuses with Betfred
Betfred are offering £50 in bonuses when new customers bet £10 on Rangers v Benfica.
We’ve included further instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.
Where to watch Rangers v Benfica
You can watch Rangers v Benfica in the Europa League at 5.45pm on Thursday, March 14, live on TNT Sports 4
Match prediction & best bet
Over 3.5 goals
1pt 13-8 general
You can bet on Rangers v Benfica here and get £50 in Betfred bonuses including £40 in free bets
Rangers v Benfica odds
Rangers 9-5
Benfica 11-8
Draw 11-4
Odds correct at time of publishing
Rangers v Benfica team news
Rangers
Dujon Sterling and Ross McCausland are doubts and the Gers are still missing the injured Ryan Jack, Danilo, Abdallah Sima, Kieran Dowell, Oscar Cortes and Scott Wright. Todd Cantwell is back in training and winger Rabbi Matondo is fit to deputise for Sterling if required.
Benfica
Juan Bernat remains sidelined but fellow full-back Alexander Bah is available.
Rangers v Benfica predictions
Rangers and Benfica served up a thrilling 2-2 draw in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie and another high-scoring contest is expected at Ibrox.
The teams also met in this competition in 2020-21, drawing 3-3 and 2-2 in a couple of cracking group-stage clashes which featured three own goals, a red card for Benfica's Nicolas Otamendi and an injury-time equaliser from his teammate Darwin Nunez.
There was more drama in last week's first leg as favourites Benfica twice came from behind, thanks to a controversial Angel Di Maria penalty and another own goal from Rangers centre-back Connor Goldson.
The Gers are on course for a memorable domestic campaign. They lifted the League Cup in December, reached the Scottish Cup semi-finals last weekend, are top of the Premiership and have a decent chance of extending their European run.
Benfica had suffered a 2-1 cup defeat to Sporting and a chastening 5-0 loss at Primeira Liga rivals Porto before the first leg, in which Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland made some important saves.
Gung-ho coach Roger Schmidt should send his team out on the offensive at Ibrox and it is worth backing over 3.5 goals to cop for a seventh time in Benfica's last ten matches.
Their attacking unit is packed with quality, with Di Maria, Rafa Silva and David Neres behind either Leonardo or Arthur Cabral.
However, Rangers have scored 17 times in their last eight Europa League home games and they will fancy another crack at a vulnerable Benfica defence.
Key stat
Six of Benfica's last nine matches have featured over 3.5 goals
Probable teams
Rangers (4-2-3-1): Butland; Tavernier, Goldson, Souttar, Yilmaz; Lundstram, Diomande; Matondo, Lawrence, Silva; Dessers
Subs: Cantwell, Sterling, Roofe, McKinnon, Raskin, Barisic, Davies
Benfica (4-2-3-1): Trubin; Bah, A Silva, Otamendi, Aursnes; Neves, Luis; Di Maria, R Silva, Neres; Leonardo
Subs: Florentino, Cabral, Kokcu, Gouveia, Mario, Araujo, Morato
Inside info
Rangers
Star man James Tavernier
Top scorer James Tavernier
Penalty taker James Tavernier
Card magnet Connor Goldson
Assist ace James Tavernier
Set-piece aerial threat John Souttar
Benfica
Star man Angel Di Maria
Top scorer Rafa Silva
Penalty taker Angel Di Maria
Card magnet Nicolas Otamendi
Assist ace Rafa Silva
Set-piece aerial threat Nicolas Otamendi
Rangers v Benfica bet builder predictions
Over 1.5 first-half goals
Rangers led 2-1 at the break in the first leg and they have scored in the first ten minutes in four of their last five home games
David Neres to score or assist a goal
The Benfica winger has 11 goal contributions from just 717 minutes of playing time in this season's Primeira Liga and had five shots in the home leg
Conor Goldson to be shown a card
The Rangers centre-back has been booked in three of his six Europa League appearances this term and faces another tricky 90 minutes
Pays out at 10-1 with bet365
Grab £50 in Betfred bonuses when you bet £10 on Rangers v Benfica
We’ve already mentioned that Betfred are offering £50 in bonuses when you bet £10 throughout the duration of the Cheltenham Festival.
Here is how you can claim this £50 Betfred bonuses offer when you place a qualifying bet on football or horseracing.
- Head over to Betfred through this link to sign up using code CHELT50
- Click the sign-up button and follow the process to fill in your details
- Place a £10 qualifying sports bet at minimum odds of 2.0 (EVS)
- You will receive £50 in bonuses within ten hours of your qualifying bet being settled
- Free bets can be used as followed: £20 on horseracing; £20 to use on football accumulators (4+ selections); £10 in free spins at Betfred Games.
Betfred betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions
It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Betfred betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player. This promotion gives you £30 in free sports bets and £10 in free spins. T&Cs apply, including the following:
- New UK customers.
- Valid from 09:00 UK Time on March 8 until 17:30 UK Time on March 15, 2024
- Register using promo code CHELT50
- Place a bet of £10 or more on any qualifying sportsbook markets at odds of Evens (1-1/2.0) or greater.
- Bets must settle before 23:59 UK Time on March 15, 2024
- Get £50 in bonuses (£20 on horseracing, £20 on football, £10 in free spins at Betfred Games) within ten hours of bet settlement
- Bonuses expire seven days after issue
- Minimum odds, eligibility & payment exclusions apply
- Visit Betfred for further T&Cs
- 18+. For more info visit www.begambleaware.org
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on 13 March 2024inEuropa League
Last updated 16:12, 13 March 2024
- Liverpool v Sparta Prague predictions, odds and betting tips
- Brighton v Roma predictions, odds and betting tips
- West Ham v Freiburg predictions, odds and betting tips
- Benfica v Rangers predictions, odds and betting tips
- Thursday's Europa League and Europa Conference League predictions and free football tips
- William Hill Cheltenham Festival betting offer: bet £10, get £75 in free bets
- Cheltenham Festival day three betting guide: extra places & best each-way terms for every race on Thursday
- These are the biggest Cheltenham Festival bookmaker sign-up bonuses, ranked
- Cheltenham Festival William Hill betting offer: bet £10, get £70 in free bets for tomorrow's races
- Cheltenham betting offer: get £20 in free bets with Betfair for day three's races + 28-1 acca tips
- Liverpool v Sparta Prague predictions, odds and betting tips
- Brighton v Roma predictions, odds and betting tips
- West Ham v Freiburg predictions, odds and betting tips
- Benfica v Rangers predictions, odds and betting tips
- Thursday's Europa League and Europa Conference League predictions and free football tips
- William Hill Cheltenham Festival betting offer: bet £10, get £75 in free bets
- Cheltenham Festival day three betting guide: extra places & best each-way terms for every race on Thursday
- These are the biggest Cheltenham Festival bookmaker sign-up bonuses, ranked
- Cheltenham Festival William Hill betting offer: bet £10, get £70 in free bets for tomorrow's races
- Cheltenham betting offer: get £20 in free bets with Betfair for day three's races + 28-1 acca tips