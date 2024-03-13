Rangers v Benfica predictions, odds and betting tips: bet £10 and get £50 in Betfred bonuses

Betfred are offering £50 in bonuses when new customers bet £10 on Rangers v Benfica.

Where to watch Rangers v Benfica

You can watch Rangers v Benfica in the Europa League at 5.45pm on Thursday, March 14, live on TNT Sports 4

Match prediction & best bet

Over 3.5 goals

1pt 13-8 general

Rangers v Benfica odds

Rangers 9-5

Benfica 11-8

Draw 11-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

Rangers v Benfica team news

Rangers

Dujon Sterling and Ross McCausland are doubts and the Gers are still missing the injured Ryan Jack, Danilo, Abdallah Sima, Kieran Dowell, Oscar Cortes and Scott Wright. Todd Cantwell is back in training and winger Rabbi Matondo is fit to deputise for Sterling if required.

Benfica

Juan Bernat remains sidelined but fellow full-back Alexander Bah is available.

Rangers v Benfica predictions

Rangers and Benfica served up a thrilling 2-2 draw in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie and another high-scoring contest is expected at Ibrox.

The teams also met in this competition in 2020-21, drawing 3-3 and 2-2 in a couple of cracking group-stage clashes which featured three own goals, a red card for Benfica's Nicolas Otamendi and an injury-time equaliser from his teammate Darwin Nunez.

There was more drama in last week's first leg as favourites Benfica twice came from behind, thanks to a controversial Angel Di Maria penalty and another own goal from Rangers centre-back Connor Goldson.

The Gers are on course for a memorable domestic campaign. They lifted the League Cup in December, reached the Scottish Cup semi-finals last weekend, are top of the Premiership and have a decent chance of extending their European run.

Benfica had suffered a 2-1 cup defeat to Sporting and a chastening 5-0 loss at Primeira Liga rivals Porto before the first leg, in which Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland made some important saves.

Gung-ho coach Roger Schmidt should send his team out on the offensive at Ibrox and it is worth backing over 3.5 goals to cop for a seventh time in Benfica's last ten matches.

Their attacking unit is packed with quality, with Di Maria, Rafa Silva and David Neres behind either Leonardo or Arthur Cabral.

However, Rangers have scored 17 times in their last eight Europa League home games and they will fancy another crack at a vulnerable Benfica defence.

Key stat

Six of Benfica's last nine matches have featured over 3.5 goals

Probable teams

Rangers (4-2-3-1): Butland; Tavernier, Goldson, Souttar, Yilmaz; Lundstram, Diomande; Matondo, Lawrence, Silva; Dessers

Subs: Cantwell, Sterling, Roofe, McKinnon, Raskin, Barisic, Davies

Benfica (4-2-3-1): Trubin; Bah, A Silva, Otamendi, Aursnes; Neves, Luis; Di Maria, R Silva, Neres; Leonardo

Subs: Florentino, Cabral, Kokcu, Gouveia, Mario, Araujo, Morato

Inside info

Rangers

Star man James Tavernier

Top scorer James Tavernier

Penalty taker James Tavernier

Card magnet Connor Goldson

Assist ace James Tavernier

Set-piece aerial threat John Souttar

Benfica

Star man Angel Di Maria

Top scorer Rafa Silva

Penalty taker Angel Di Maria

Card magnet Nicolas Otamendi

Assist ace Rafa Silva

Set-piece aerial threat Nicolas Otamendi

Rangers v Benfica b et builder predictions

Over 1.5 first-half goals

Rangers led 2-1 at the break in the first leg and they have scored in the first ten minutes in four of their last five home games

David Neres to score or assist a goal

The Benfica winger has 11 goal contributions from just 717 minutes of playing time in this season's Primeira Liga and had five shots in the home leg

Conor Goldson to be shown a card

The Rangers centre-back has been booked in three of his six Europa League appearances this term and faces another tricky 90 minutes

Pays out at 10-1 with bet365

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.