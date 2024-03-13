Liverpool v Sparta Prague predictions, odds and betting tips: bet £10 and get £50 in Betfred bonuses

Betfred are offering £50 in bonuses when new customers bet £10 on Liverpool v Sparta Prague.

Where to watch Liverpool v Sparta Prague

You can watch Liverpool v Sparta Prague in the Europa League at 8pm on Thursday March 14, live on TNT Sports 1.

Match prediction & best bet

Both teams to score & over 2.5 goals

2pts 10-11 general

Liverpool v Sparta Prague odds

Liverpool 2-7

Sparta Prague 8-1

Draw 5-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Liverpool v Sparta Prague predictions

A blockbuster FA Cup clash at Old Trafford awaits Liverpool on Sunday, so expect a heavily rotated Reds side when they host Sparta Prague in the second leg of their Europa League round-of-16 clash on Thursday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side beat their Czech opponents 5-1 in the first leg and as a result most bookmakers are not even taking bets on the Premier League side to qualify.

Sparta did show flashes in that first match, however, and could have had more than the one goal they netted.

Both teams have scored in six of the visitors' last eight games in all competitions and they should be able to get on the scoresheet in this one too.

Liverpool’s youngsters will be hungry to prove themselves and this should be another high-scoring affair. It could pay to side with both teams to find the net in a game that produces three or more goals.

Key stat

Nine of Sparta Prague's last ten games in all competitions have gone over 2.5 goals

