Brighton v Roma predictions, odds and betting tips: bet £10 and get £50 in Betfred bonuses

Where to watch Brighton v Roma

You can watch Brighton v Roma in the Europa League at 8pm on Thursday March 14, live on TNT Sports 3

Match prediction & best bet

Over 3.5 goals

1pt 13-8 bet365

Brighton v Roma odds

Brighton 4-5

Roma 16-5

Draw 16-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Brighton v Roma predictions

Progression to the quarter-finals of the Europa League looks near-impossible for Brighton but they should at least put up a fight in the second leg of their last-16 clash with Roma.

The Seagulls lost the first leg 4-0 in Rome and have a mountain to climb at the Amex Stadium.

The home fixture is all about restoring pride and punters should expect Brighton to play on the front foot, as they have done for much of the season.

Both teams have scored in 21 of Brighton's 28 league fixtures and their Premier League games have produced an average of 3.36 goals this term.

Roma could well rotate their squad for this second leg but they should still sniff plenty of opportunities on the counter-attack with Paulo Dybala a particular danger.

The Serie A side averaged two goals per game in the Europa League group stage and did not hold back at the Stadio Olimpico last Thursday.

Their last four games have produced over 3.5 goals and that looks a wise bet.

Key stat

Each of Roma's last four games have featured over 3.5 goals.

