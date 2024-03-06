Benfica v Rangers predictions, odds and betting tips + get £60 in free bets from BetMGM

BetMGM are offering £60 in free bets when you bet on Benfica v Rangers. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Benfica v Rangers

You can watch Benfica v Rangers in the Europa League at 8pm on Thursday, March 7, live on TNT Sports 1

Match prediction & best bet

Benfica to win & over 2.5 goals

1pt 13-10 Betfair, Paddy Power

Benfica v Rangers odds

Benfica 6-10

Rangers 5-1

Draw 16-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Benfica v Rangers predictions

Rangers clinched top spot in Group C of the Europa League thanks to a 3-2 success away at Real Betis in their final outing, but they could struggle to replicate that performance in the first leg of their last-16 tie with Benfica.

The Glasgow giants must pick themselves up quickly following a 2-1 loss at home to Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday while Benfica will be determined to avenge their 5-0 hiding at Porto on Sunday.

However, the Eagles are a different beast at their beloved Estadio da Luz, where they are unbeaten in 15 matches in all competitions which includes a thrilling 3-3 draw with Inter in the Champions League in November.

Roger Schmidt’s side have scored at least three goals in eight of their last 12 home outings and can prevail in a high-scoring encounter with Rangers, who won at Betis in an away group assignment but were beaten 2-1 at Aris Limassol and held to a draw at Sparta Prague.

Key stat

Both teams have scored in six of Rangers' last eight Europa League matches.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.