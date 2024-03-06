Benfica v Rangers predictions, odds and betting tips + get £60 in free bets from BetMGM
Free Europa League tips, best bets and predictions for Benfica v Rangers. Plus a £60 BetMGM free bet offer
BetMGM are offering £60 in free bets when you bet on Benfica v Rangers. You can grab your free bets here.
We’ve included instructions on how to claim your offer later on in this article.
Where to watch Benfica v Rangers
You can watch Benfica v Rangers in the Europa League at 8pm on Thursday, March 7, live on TNT Sports 1
Match prediction & best bet
Benfica to win & over 2.5 goals
1pt 13-10 Betfair, Paddy Power
You can bet on Benfica v Rangers here and get £60 in free bets with BetMGM
Benfica v Rangers odds
Benfica 6-10
Rangers 5-1
Draw 16-5
Odds correct at time of publishing
Benfica v Rangers predictions
Rangers clinched top spot in Group C of the Europa League thanks to a 3-2 success away at Real Betis in their final outing, but they could struggle to replicate that performance in the first leg of their last-16 tie with Benfica.
The Glasgow giants must pick themselves up quickly following a 2-1 loss at home to Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday while Benfica will be determined to avenge their 5-0 hiding at Porto on Sunday.
However, the Eagles are a different beast at their beloved Estadio da Luz, where they are unbeaten in 15 matches in all competitions which includes a thrilling 3-3 draw with Inter in the Champions League in November.
Roger Schmidt’s side have scored at least three goals in eight of their last 12 home outings and can prevail in a high-scoring encounter with Rangers, who won at Betis in an away group assignment but were beaten 2-1 at Aris Limassol and held to a draw at Sparta Prague.
Key stat
Both teams have scored in six of Rangers' last eight Europa League matches.
Grab £60 in BetMGM free bets when you bet on Benfica v Rangers
We’ve already mentioned that BetMGM are offering £60 in free bets when you bet on Benfica v Rangers in the Europa League.
Here is how you can claim this BetMGM £60 free betting offer when you place a qualifying bet on Benfica v Rangers.
- Head over to BetMGM through this link to sign up
- Click the sign-up button and follow the process to fill in your details
- Place a £10 qualifying bet at minimum odds of 2.0 (EVS)
- Once your qualifying bet settles, 6x £10 free bets will be automatically credited to your account
- Note that your 6x £10 free bets apply to different markets, so ensure you read full T&Cs
BetMGM betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions
It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this BetMGM betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.
The promotion from BetMGM gives you 6x £10 free bets to place across racing, football and other relevant markets. Some betting tokens are only applicable to certain sports, so it’s worth taking a minute to read through the T&Cs of this offer.
- New customers only
- Customers have seven days to place a qualifying bet to receive 6x Free Bets: 4x £10 Horseracing, 2x £10 Football accas.
- Seven-day expiry
- Exclusions apply
- Stakes are not returned
- Further T&Cs apply
- 18+. For more info visit www.begambleaware.org
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on 6 March 2024inEuropa League
Last updated 15:24, 6 March 2024
- Thursday's Europa League and Europa Conference League predictions and free football tips
- Roma v Brighton predictions, odds and betting tips
- Freiburg v West Ham predictions, odds and betting tips
- Sparta Prague v Liverpool predictions, odds and betting tips
- Europa League and Europa Conference League predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs
- Get a £1 free bet for each race during the Cheltenham Festival: Unibet sign-up offer
- Cheltenham betting offer: get £30 in matched free bets + 100 spins with Betway
- Betfair's Cheltenham free bets: get £20 to use on the races during the festival when you bet £5
- Cheltenham betting offer: get £20 in free bets with Paddy Power for the festival
- Thursday's Europa League and Europa Conference League predictions and free football tips
- Roma v Brighton predictions, odds and betting tips
- Freiburg v West Ham predictions, odds and betting tips
- Sparta Prague v Liverpool predictions, odds and betting tips
- Europa League and Europa Conference League predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs
- Get a £1 free bet for each race during the Cheltenham Festival: Unibet sign-up offer
- Cheltenham betting offer: get £30 in matched free bets + 100 spins with Betway
- Betfair's Cheltenham free bets: get £20 to use on the races during the festival when you bet £5
- Cheltenham betting offer: get £20 in free bets with Paddy Power for the festival