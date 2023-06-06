Fiorentina v West Ham specials predictions, betbuilder and odds: Powerhouse Antonio could be tough to stop

Where to watch Fiorentina v West Ham

BT Sport 1, 8pm Wednesday

Best bets

Michail Antonio player of the match

1pt 10-1 bet365

Sofyan Amrabat to be first player carded

1pt 9-1 Hills

Fiorentina v West Ham specials predictions

West Ham have been free-scoring throughout their Europa Conference League campaign, bagging 33 goals in 14 matches, and their attacking players could be the ones to shine in the final against Fiorentina.

A lot of attention has been focused on midfielder Declan Rice, who is just 4-1 to claim the player-of-the-match award in what is widely expected to be his final appearance in a West Ham shirt.

Rice is a hugely influential player but he doesn't score many goals and is perhaps less likely to play a match-defining role.

Michail Antonio tops West Ham's scoring charts in the Europa Conference League with six goals and looks attractively priced at 10-1 to land the man-of-the-match honours.

The front man gets through a mountain of work and sometimes struggles to play two games in a week.

However, he will be well rested and his power, pace and eye for goal could make him the standout player in Prague.

Fiorentina have spread their goals across the team although strikers Arthur Cabral and Luka Jovic have had fruitful Europa Conference League campaigns, amassing tallies of seven and six.

Arthur should get the nod over Jovic in the starting line-up and gets a 16-1 quote to be named player of the match.

A lot of Fiorentina's destructive work will be handled by combative midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

The Moroccan international has been carded 11 times in 29 Serie A appearances this season and looks a decent bet to be the first player carded at 9-1.

Fiorentina v West Ham Bet Builder predictions

West Ham to win

West Ham have won 13 of 14 Europa Conference League fixtures and they look a decent bet to see off Fiorentina, who have gone five matches without a clean sheet.

Said Benrahma to score at any time

Said Benrahma is West Ham's penalty taker and he approaches the final in good form having scored in last month's home wins over Manchester United (1-0) and AZ Alkmaar (2-1).

Sofyan Amrabat to be carded

Sofyan Amrabat takes on a lot of responsibility in the heart of Fiorentina's midfield but he gives away numerous fouls and looks a strong candidate to be the first to enter referee Carlos del Cerro Grande's notebook.

Pays 18-1 with Paddy Power

