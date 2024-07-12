Mark Langdon: Euro 2024 Team of the tournament

Euro 2024 reaches a climax on Sunday and so now looks as good a time as any to unleash a team of the tournament. Unlike Roberto Martinez I have been brave enough to take Cristiano Ronaldo out of my starting 11.

Goalkeeper - Giorgi Mamardashvili: Georgia were a fun watch at the Euros but the gallant underdogs relied upon some sensational goalkeeping from Mamardashvili to reach the knockout phase. The giant Valencia stopper made 30 saves in only four matches and according to xG Georgia should have conceded four more than they did.

Right-back - Kyle Walker: A sub-standard performance against Slovakia was a shock but Walker's link-up play with Bakayo Sako was excellent in the first half against Serbia, he set up England's goal against Denmark, kept a clean sheet against Slovenia and was more at home on the right of a three against the Swiss. Walker was tremendous as England beat the Netherlands, defending well and also rampaging up the right flank.

Centre-back - William Saliba: It helped to have about ten defensive midfielders in front of him, but William Saliba was solid for France.

Centre-back - Riccardo Calafiori: He played only three games, but it wasn't Calafiori's fault he was part of such a poor Italian side and it's easy to see why Arsenal are being so strongly linked with him.

Left-back - Fedi Kadioglu: Globalisation (and wall-to-wall football on TV) means it's more difficult to discover breakout stars at major tournaments, but I had never heard of Kadioglu prior to the Euros. He was an absolute joy and is in the top ten for progressive carries, while no player has made more than his 18 tackles.

Central midfield - Rodri: There is nobody better at their job in world football than Rodri.

Central midfield - Fabian Ruiz: Spain's balance has been spot-on during the Euros and the combination of Ruiz alongside Rodri has been perfect. It's how you'd expect a top club side to operate.

Right wing - Lamine Yamal: Barcelona's newest superstar turns 17 on Saturday and it could well be a double celebration this weekend. Yamal has the joint-most assists (three) and joint-most key passes (16) and scored the goal of the tournament to equalise in the semi-final against France.

Attacking midfield - Jamal Musiala: Germany played some of the better football this summer and Musiala was at the heart of everything for the hosts. He still isn't spoken about in the same terms as his friend Jude Bellingham but Musiala's dancing feet will set him among Europe's elite.

Left wing - Cody Gakpo: Liverpool might have used Gakpo incorrectly. He definitely isn't a midfielder and the experiment of trying to het him to fulfil Roberto Firmino's role also failed, but back on the left for his national side there was no doubt Gakpo looked far more comfortable.

Striker - Niclas Fullkrug: Go through the list of countries and their forwards and it's clear this was not a Euros for great strikers. Ronaldo was laughable, Harry Kane has been below his best and Kylian Mbappe failed to fire. Alvaro Morata works hard, but lacks a killer instinct and the same is true of the graceful Kai Havertz. In a pre-VAR era Romelu Lukaku could have won the Golden Boot, but being onside is quite important for a forward and it would have been pushing the hipster vibes too far to have a second Georgian in Georges Mikautadze make the team of the tournament.

Instead, let's go for the one genuine number nine who did have a great finals despite a lack of minutes. Whenever Fullkrug was on the pitch Germany looked better for it. He caused chaos against Spain, scored from the bench against Scotland and Switzerland, and averages 4.88 shots per 90 minutes which is better than Mbappe (4.46) and Ronaldo (4.08).

