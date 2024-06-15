Mark Langdon: Hosts were impressive but one game doesn't tell the whole story

To misquote pop star Dua Lipa: one game is all it takes to fall in love.

Germany's possibilities look endless and you might say they look like all you need after the hosts destroyed Scotland 5-1 in Munich in the opening Euro 2024 fixture. Some bookmakers reacted by chopping the hosts to 4-1 which made them co-favourites alongside England and France in places on Saturday morning.

Youngsters Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz excelled - although their new combined nickname of Wirtziala still needs some work - and Toni Kroos produced a passing masterclass that was a joy to watch. Add in the impact of the substitutes and the magic in the legs of Ilkay Gundogan, or at least what was left of them following a quite scandalous tackle from Ryan Porteous, and you have the makings of a top-quality German performance.

ITV unveiled a new rules (sic) analyst in Christina Unkel, who it has to be said did a good job. The problem was, we definitely didn't need anyone to tell us VAR might upgrade Porteous's challenge, which ended the game as a nominal contest, to a penalty and red card, although I could have stopped that sentence at we definitely didn't need ITV to hire a new rules (sic) analyst and not just because they are laws rather than rules.

It's hard to know what was worse, goalkeeper Angus Gunn's performance between the sticks for Scotland, or the introduction of something nobody wanted in the shape of a rules analyst, who at one stage informed us VAR was checking to see if a foul was inside or out of the box. No scheisse Sherlock.

But I digress. Yes, Germany were good but everyone should stay calm because one game at this stage means little and that's before analysing a dreadful Scotland performance.

Italy served notice of their credentials in the last Euros with a 3-0 victory on the opening night against Turkey, but at the 2022 World Cup Argentina lost to Saudi Arabia, while France were awful in 2018 as they required a late own goal to beat Australia, while Portugal started 2016 with a 1-1 draw against Iceland.

Dua Lipa performs prior to the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool Credit: Etsuo Hara

Sometimes the team who go on to be champions start badly and sometimes they start well and you will need to remind yourself of that after England have played Serbia in Gelsenkirchen because there will be an overreaction. We just don't yet know if it will be positive or negative.

My thoughts around England have jumped around throughout the season. The early 5-1 felt too big and the late-campaign 3-1 probably too short before Gareth Southgate's side started to drift back out following the injury to the much-maligned Harry Maguire and fitness doubts surrounding Luke Shaw and John Stones.

Both of those are likely to be essential as the tournament progresses with Shaw offering balance and Stones's relationship with his Manchester City teammate Kyle Walker was presumed to be the bedrock of the English rearguard. Stones has completed two matches since March 10, which must be a concern, and he just has not been up to the same standard as in the previous season's treble-winning campaign.

However, their attack remains the best in the competition - yes, collectively it is better than France's even if Kylian Mbappe is Europe's standout player - and if Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Bakayo Saka and Harry Kane fire on all cylinders it might not matter if the defensive personnel is far from ideal.

If England fail to beat Serbia then Southgate's squad selection is going to be pulled apart, but if they win then the confidence of a nation will be restored.

One game is all it takes.

Read more from Mark Langdon . . .

Mark Langdon: Beers and tears - the Tartan Army should demand more