Where to watch

Spain vs England

BBC One & ITV1, 8pm Sunday

Spain vs England player props preview

Spectacular long-range goals have been a feature of Euro 2024 and this week's semi-finals produced a couple of crackers.

Lamine Yamal's equaliser for Spain against France and Xavi Simons' early opener for the Netherlands against England were both struck from outside the penalty area and Phil Foden went close from distance against the Dutch.

Foden clipped the outside of the post with a delicious curling effort, having hit the woodwork from a similar range in the second group game against Denmark.

The Manchester City man has looked more threatening in a central role behind Harry Kane and he is a tempting price to have a shot on target from outside the penalty area.

Foden scored from outside the box in City's win against West Ham on the final day of the Premier League season – as did his club teammate Rodri, one of nine Spanish players to have notched at the Euros.

Dani Olmo tops La Roja's scoring chart with three goals but fellow midfielder Fabian Ruiz merits a bet in the anytime-scorer market.

The Paris St-Germain man gave an early indication of his attacking threat in Spain's first match of the tournament against Croatia.

He set up Alvaro Morata's opening goal in the 29th minute before scoring three minutes later and also found the net in the last-16 win over Georgia.

Ruiz missed a great chance to give Spain a fifth-minute lead in Tuesday's semi-final, putting his header over the bar after an excellent run into the six-yard box.

Yamal, with 16 shots, is the only Spain player to have had more attempts at goal than Ruiz at this tournament and the classy PSG midfielder looks overpriced to score against England.

Referee Francois Letexier took charge of Real Madrid's thrilling 3-3 Champions League draw with Manchester City in April, when Foden scored another brilliant long-range goal and Spain right-back Dani Carvajal was one of four players cautioned.

Attack-minded right-back Carvajal, who scored in the Champions League final and the Group B opener against Croatia, should be involved in an intriguing battle down the Spanish right flank.

Kieran Trippier is expected to get the nod over Luke Shaw at left wing-back and England's left-sided centre-back Marc Guehi could also be in the firing line against in-form Spain winger Yamal.

Guehi picked up only two yellow cards in 23 Premier League starts for Crystal Palace but he has been booked in two of his last three England appearances against Slovakia and Slovenia.

Yamal celebrated his 17th birthday on Saturday and is 15-8 favourite to be named Player of the Tournament, having been an 80-1 shot ante-post.

The Barcelona youngster also heads the man-of-the-match betting for the final ahead of Kane, Olmo, Morata, Jude Bellingham and Foden.

