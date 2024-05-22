Euro 2024 Scotland squad reaction: Liverpool youngster in provisional squad

Scotland Euro 2024 squad reaction

Scotland boss Steve Clarke took a more conservative approach than that of his England counterpart Gareth Southgate by naming an initial 28-man squad for this summer's European Championships in Germany.

Southgate opted to go with a provisional list of 33 players, but Clarke will be forced to cut just two from his selection before the deadline on June 8.

As expected, injured trio Aaron Hickey, Nathan Patterson and Lewis Ferguson all miss out, but there was a first call-up for Liverpool winger Ben Doak despite the 18-year-old also having to endure an injury-hit campaign.

Doak has played just three times for the Reds since his switch from Celtic in 2022 and he is yet to feature for the senior side despite numerous appearances at youth level.

Connor Barrow misses out despite a breakthrough season for Aberdeen but there are places for Bristol City defender Ross McCrorie and veteran Celtic winger James Forrest.

McCrorie is also uncapped while Forrest's excellent domestic campaign sees him in the provisional squad almost three years on from his last cap for his country.

Scotland, 100-1 with bet365 for Euro 2024 glory, take on Gibraltar and Finland in June friendlies, by which time Clarke will need to name two players to drop out of the final travelling party.

It's 8-11 with bet365 that Scotland progress from a group containing hosts Germany, Switzerland and Hungary, while they are 8-1 to top the section and evens not to qualify for the knockout stage.

Scotland will feature in the opening match of the tournament against Germany on June 14 and they are 9-1 to stun the three-time European champions with a victory in Munich.

