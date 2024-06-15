BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Euro 2024. You can grab your free bets here .

When to bet

Poland vs Netherlands

BBC One, Sunday 2pm

Slovenia vs Denmark

ITV1, Sunday 5pm

Serbia vs England

BBC One, Sunday 8pm

Best bets

Cody Gakpo to score at any time

2pts 7-4 Betfair, Paddy Power

Petar Stojanovic to be shown a card

2pts 16-5 Betfair, Paddy Power

Trent Alexander-Arnold to have a shot on target

2pts 2-1 bet365

Player props preview

Poland vs Netherlands

Group D looks like one of the trickier ones at Euro 2024 but Poland may well be the weak link, meaning that the Netherlands need a positive result against a Polish side missing Robert Lewandowski if they are to progress.

The Dutch have injury concerns of their own but it looks likely that Cody Gakpo will feature for the Oranje.

The Liverpool forward netted in all three group games at the World Cup in Qatar and looks a solid selection to get on the scoresheet in his team's opener.

Gakpo was the Netherlands’ top scorer in qualifying with three goals despite playing just 271 minutes of the campaign as he struggled with injuries.

Back at full fitness, the 25-year-old looks a live candidate to find the net.

Slovenia vs Denmark

Petar Stojanovic missed both of Slovenia’s warm-up games for this tournament with a muscle injury but the right-back looks likely to return for their opener against Denmark. Any rust the 28-year-old has could be exposed against this Danish side, however.

Expect Joakim Maehle to attack Stojanovic’s flank with regularity and the Slovene defender may struggle to deal with him.

Stojanovic picked up the joint-most cards of any player in his national team during qualifying and was shown eight cards in 20 starts for Sampdoria in Serie B last season.

In his last full league campaign, the 28-year-old picked up 11 yellows and a red in 33 matches for Empoli in Serie A.

Stojanovic could find the return to international level tough and looks a likely candidate to be cautioned in this clash.

Serbia vs England

There has been much debate over Declan Rice’s partner in the England midfield in the lead-up to their Euro 2024 opener against Serbia.

It looks likely that Trent Alexander-Arnold will occupy that position in the opening game and his range of long passing could be important against a Serbia defence who struggle to cope with balls played over the top.

The Eagles are likely to sit deep and Alexander-Arnold could have plenty of the ball as a result.

The Liverpool man has had his defending criticised throughout his career but his attributes on the ball make him a valuable asset to this England side.

Since moving into midfield for his national team, the 25-year-old has made a habit of taking shots at goal.

Alexander-Arnold had four shots on target in four qualifying starts in midfield and netted in the Three Lions’ warm-up win over Bosnia & Herzegovina.

He is also likely to be on free-kick duty and given Serbia’s physicality around the box, he could get plenty of opportunities to have a pop at goal.

The prices available for the makeshift midfielder to have a shot on target look tempting.

