England are 7-2 to win Euro 2024 despite surviving a major scare against Slovakia on Sunday.

The Three Lions ran out 2-1 victors after extra-time in their last-16 tie despite being 1-0 down with just seconds to play in Gelsenkirchen. They were out 34 on Betfair to win the tournament just before Jude Bellingham saved England with a stunning overhead kick.

Bellingham forced the match into another 30 minutes and England wasted no time in making the most of it as Harry Kane headed in from close range early in extra-time to put the Three Lions in the ascendancy.

From then on they were in full control but that was in contrast to earlier parts of the game where England were second best despite being 4-9 favourites to win the match.

Slovakia, 17-2 outsiders, opened the scoring through Ivan Schranz in the 25th minute and were rarely troubled by another tame Three Lions performance.

Gareth Southgate's men scored with their only shots on target and now head to a quarter-final clash with Switzerland in Dusseldorf on Saturday. They are 10-11 with bet365 to win in normal time and 4-9 to qualify for the semi-finals.

The Swiss, who knocked out holders Italy on Saturday, are 3-1 to win in 90 minutes 4-5 to qualify for the final four.

Read more England reaction from Mark Langdon . . .

Mark Langdon: Fortunate England must make use of extra life

And expert betting previews of Monday's Euro 2024 matches . . .

France vs Belgium prediction, betting tips and odds: get £50 in free bets with Betfair

Portugal vs Slovenia prediction, betting tips and odds + get £40 in free bets with Sky Bet



Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.