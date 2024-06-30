Portugal vs Slovenia prediction, betting tips and odds + get £40 in free bets with Sky Bet

Sky Bet are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Portugal vs Slovenia. You can grab your free bets here .

We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Portugal vs Slovenia

You can watch Portugal vs Slovenia at Euro 2024 at 8pm on Monday, July 1, live on BBC One

Match prediction & best bet

Portugal to win 2-0

1pt 5-1 bet365

Portugal to win 3-0

1pt 15-2 general

Slovenia can be stubborn opponents but Portugal scored five goals in the group stage and should find a way past without reply. To squeeze value out of the match, the best approach may be to split stakes between 2-0 and 3-0 wins for Roberto Martinez's side.

You can bet on Portugal vs Slovenia here and get £40 in free bets with Sky Bet

Portugal vs Slovenia odds

Portugal 2-5

Slovenia 9-1

Draw 15-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 £40 In Free Football Bets When You Place A £10 Bet NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Free Bets on every England game to use on BuildABet CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply A huge array of odds boosts across different sports

A huge array of odds boosts across different sports Quick withdrawals, particularly to Visa Debit cards New customers only. First single & e/w bet only odds of 1/1 or greater. 8 x £5 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets only redeemable on football markets. Free bets are non withdrawable. Free bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further t&cs apply.

You can bet on Portugal vs Slovenia here and get £40 in free bets with Sky Bet

Portugal vs Slovenia predictions

Portugal were on the wrong end of the biggest upset in Euro history in terms of Fifa rankings at the end of this year's group stage but they should have few issues seeing off Slovenia in the last 16 in Frankfurt.

Roberto Martinez's side were beaten 2-0 by a vibrant Georgia in their final group game, snapping their 12-game winning streak in competitive matches.

But it is worth noting Portugal had already secured top spot in Group F heading into that match and Martinez rang the changes, resting Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes and Ruben Dias.

And while Georgia were disciplined at the back and innovative in attack, both of their goals were the result of errors from defender Antonio Silva.

For their opening knockout fixture, though, Portugal can be expected to deploy the same line-up which eased to a 3-0 win over Turkey on matchday two.

Having followed a last-gasp 2-1 victory over Czech Republic, the win over Turkey was Portugal's standout performance in the group stage and they clicked in the same way they did during Euro 2024 qualifying.

Portugal were the only side to win all ten of their matches in their qualifiers, scoring 36 goals and conceding just twice, and they have enviable depth in pretty much every position.

They have found themselves in the fiercer half of the draw and will face either France or Belgium in the quarter-finals if they progress but remain the team to watch for many punters.

Slovenia look soft last-16 opponents at first glance but they held England, Denmark and Serbia to draws in the group stage and beat Portugal 2-0 in a friendly in March.

They operate in a rigid 4-4-2 set-up, play with a low block, and look to hit teams on the counter-attack with Andraz Sporar and Benjamin Sesko lively in the final third.

Jaka Bijol has been one of the standout defenders in the tournament and goalkeeper Jan Oblak is a reliable last line of defence.

Against England they showed no interest in attacking, managing just one shot on target, and Portugal can expect to see a lot of the ball.

But there is more cohesion and balance to Portugal's attack than that of England's and only Germany managed more shots than Portugal's tally of 54 during the group stage.

Slovenia's playing style and the strength in Portugal's defence suggests the underdogs are unlikely to get on the scoresheet, so splitting stakes between a 2-0 win and a 3-0 win for Martinez's side looks best.

Key stat

Portugal have won 12 of their last 13 competitive games, conceding just five times in that run.

Portugal vs Slovenia team news

Portugal

Portugal are expected to recall a number of first-team players including Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo, while Rafael Leao is back from suspension.

Slovenia

Erik Janza is suspended and Jure Balkovec could take his place at left-back but no other changes are expected from Matjaz Kek's side.

Probable teams

Portugal (4-2-3-1): Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Pepe, Mendes; Palhinha, Vitinha; B Silva, Fernandes, Leao; Ronaldo.

Slovenia (4-4-2): Oblak; Karnicnik, Drkusic, Bijol, Balkovec; Stojanovic, Elsnik, Gnezda Cerin, Mlakar; Sporar, Sesko.

Inside info

Portugal

Star man Cristiano Ronaldo

Top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo

Penalty taker Cristiano Ronaldo

Card magnet Joao Palhinha

Assist ace Bruno Fernandes

Set-piece aerial threat Cristiano Ronaldo

Slovenia

Star man Benjamin Sesko

Top scorer Benjamin Sesko

Penalty taker Benjamin Sesko

Card magnet Adam Gnezda Cerin

Assist ace Adam Gnezda Cerin

Set-piece aerial threat Jaka Bijol

Match info

Fifa rankings

Portugal 6, Slovenia 57

Venue

Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt

Weather

Partly cloudy with highs of 19C.

Portugal vs Slovenia b et builder predictions

Slovenia under 0.5 goals

Slovenia can be expected to stick to their defensive game plan for this contest and they scored just twice in the group stage.

Cristiano Ronaldo to have two or more shots on target

Cristiano Ronaldo managed five shots on target for Portugal in the group stage.

Adam Gnezda Cerin to commit two or more fouls

No player committed more fouls than Adam Gnezda Cerin's tally of nine in the Euro 2024 group stage.

Pays out at 5-1 with bet365

Grab £40 in free bets with Sky Bet when you bet on Portugal vs Slovenia

We’ve already mentioned that Sky Bet are offering £40 in free bets when you bet £10 on Portugal vs Slovenia.

Here is how you can claim this £40 Sky Bet free bets offer when you place a qualifying bet Portugal vs Slovenia at Euro 2024.

Head over to Sky Bet through this link and sign up via the “£40 in free football bets when you place a £10 bet” promotion.

through this link Deposit £10 via debit card or Apple pay.

Place a minimum of £10 as their first bet on a single or each way bet on any Sky Bet market at odds of Evs or greater.

Receive eight £5 bet tokens to use on any football market.

Sky Bet betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Sky Bet betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player. This promotion gives you £40 in free bets. T&Cs apply, including the following:

New customers only.

This promotion is only available to individuals aged 18 years and over who have registered as new customers of Sky Betting and Gaming. For the avoidance of doubt, any customers who currently or have previously held an account with Sky Bet, Sky Vegas, Sky Casino, Sky Bingo or Sky Poker will be considered existing customers.

Customers who are, or become, self-excluded from Sky Betting and Gaming products or have had restrictions placed on their account during the Promotional Period may not be eligible to participate in this promotion.

First single & E/W bet only odds of Evs or greater.

Winnings paid out in the form of eight £5 bet tokens.

Free bet stakes not included in returns.

Free bets only redeemable on football markets and are non-withdrawable.

Free bets expire after 30 days.

For customers using Euros, the Staking Requirements and Free Bets will be at an exchange rate of £1/€1.

Sky Betting and Gaming reserves the right acting reasonably to withhold, restrict or cancel this offer from individual account holders in accordance with its eligibility, promotion abuse and internal risk policies at its reasonable discretion.

Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply and can be found here .

here 18+ . For more info visit gambleaware.org

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.