France vs Belgium prediction, betting tips and odds: get £50 in free bets with Betfair

Betfair are offering £50 in free bets when you bet on France vs Belgium. You can grab your free bets here .

We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch France vs Belgium

You can watch France vs Belgium in the last 16 of Euro 2024 at 5pm on Monday, July 1, live on ITV1

Match prediction & best bet

France to win 1-0

1pt 5-1 bet365, BoyleSports

These teams failed to live up to their lofty reputations in the group stage but France, with Kylian Mbappe leading the line, could edge a tight last-16 contest.

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Get £50 In Free Bets When You Place £10 NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Free Bets with Betfair's Rewards Club CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply Build your own bets with Bet Builder

Build your own bets with Bet Builder Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG) Place a min £10 bet on Sportsbook on odds of min EVS (2.0), get £50 in Free Bet Builders, Accumulators or multiples to use on any sport. Rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via cards or Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly.

You can bet on France vs Belgium here and get £50 in free bets with Betfair

France vs Belgium odds

90 minutes

France 10-11

Belgium 4-1

Draw 9-4

To qualify

France 4-9

Belgium 19-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

France vs Belgium predictions

Only world champions Argentina are above France and Belgium in the Fifa rankings although the last-16 rivals are yet to produce their best form at Euro 2024.

France had been 4-7 to win Group D at the start of the tournament and Belgium were 8-15 to outclass their Group E rivals but neither side managed to finish top of the table.

That means a treacherous route to the final for the winners of Monday's clash and Les Bleus are worth backing to edge a tight contest against their neighbours.

France beat Belgium 1-0 in the 2018 World Cup semi-final and that correct score appeals again given the teams' shortage of goals in the group stage.

Didier Deschamps' men kicked off their Euros campaign with a 1-0 victory over Austria in which they needed an own goal from Maximilian Wober to break the deadlock.

A goalless stalemate followed against the Netherlands, who had a Xavi Simons strike controversially ruled out, before Kylian Mbappe's penalty against Poland was cancelled out by Robert Lewandowski's retaken spot-kick for the already-eliminated Poles.

Belgium scored only once in three matches on their way to a group-stage exit at the 2022 World Cup and it has been a similar story for their forwards in Germany.

Romelu Lukaku had a brace of efforts chalked off by VAR in a shock 1-0 defeat to Slovakia and the Red Devils were fortunate to hold out for a 0-0 draw with Ukraine on matchday three.

A 2-0 win over Romania in Belgium's second fixture earned them second place in a section in which all four teams finished on four points but they may struggle to land a blow on the French defence.

France, who lost on penalties to Argentina in the 2022 World Cup final, should not be too concerned by their slow start, especially as star forward Mbappe missed the draw with the Dutch due to a broken nose.

Antoine Griezmann and Adrien Rabiot fluffed some excellent chances in that game and France should find a way through a Belgian backline featuring Wout Faes of Championship winners Leicester and the 37-year-old Jan Vertonghen.

Kevin De Bruyne, the architect of Belgium's win over Romania, poses a threat to France but Leandro Trossard has been subdued, Jeremy Doku's final ball remains frustrating and the luckless Lukaku has missed a host of chances.

In what should be a tight game between, on paper at least, the world's second- and third-best teams, Mbappe may well make the difference.

The Real Madrid-bound superstar scored 44 goals in 43 starts in his final season for Paris St-Germain and, playing in a protective mask, racked up five shots on target in the 1-1 draw with Poland.

Key stat

Belgium have scored only three goals in their last six matches at major tournaments

France vs Belgium team news

France

Antoine Griezmann should return to the France line-up with either Adrien Rabiot or Bradley Barcola likely to drop to the bench. Kylian Mbappe returned from a broken nose to play the entire game against Poland last time out.

Belgium

Winger Dodi Lukebakio is available after suspension and could come straight back into the team. Axel Witsel and Thomas Meunier are unlikely to feature as they continue to recover from injuries.

Probable teams

France (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Kounde, Saliba, Upamecano, Hernandez; Kante, Tchouameni; Dembele, Griezmann, Barcola; Mbappe

Belgium (4-2-3-1): Casteels; Castagne, Faes, Vertonghen, Theate; Tielemans, Onana; Lukebakio, De Bruyne, Doku; Lukaku

Inside info

France

Star man Kylian Mbappe

Top scorer Kylian Mbappe

Penalty taker Kylian Mbappe

Card magnet Theo Hernandez

Assist ace Antoine Griezmann

Set-piece aerial threat Dayot Upamecano

Belgium

Star man Kevin De Bruyne

Top scorer Romelu Lukaku

Penalty taker Romelu Lukaku

Card magnet Amadou Onana

Assist ace Kevin De Bruyne

Set-piece aerial threat Wout Faes

France vs Belgium b et builder predictions

Under 2.5 goals

None of France or Belgium's group matches produced over 2.5 goals and a tight, tense last-16 tie looks likely

Wout Faes to be shown a card

Belgium's centre-back made seven tackles in the first two Group E games and was booked against Ukraine on matchday three

N'Golo Kante to have one or more shots

The evergreen France midfielder had two shots against the Netherlands and one in 61 minutes against Poland

Pays out at 15-2 with Hills

Match info

Fifa rankings France 2, Belgium 3

Venue Dusseldorf Arena, Dusseldorf

Weather Cloudy with a chance of rain, 21C

Grab £50 in Betfair free bets when you bet on France vs Belgium

We’ve already mentioned that Betfair are offering £50 in free bets when you bet £10 on France vs Belgium at Euro 2024.

Here is how you can claim this £50 Betfair multiples offer when you place a qualifying bet on France vs Belgium.

Head over to Betfair through this link to sign up using promo code ZSKAOG .

through this link Place a min £10 bet on Sportsbook on odds of min of EVS (2.0).

Get £50 in Free Bet Builders, Accumulators or multiples to use on any sport.

Betfair betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Betfair betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player. This promotion gives you £50 in free sports bets. T&Cs apply, including the following:

All rewards are valid for 30 days after they have been awarded.

Unmatched, unsettled or voided bets will not count towards this promotion.

Excludes 'same market' bets placed on the Betfair Sportsbook.

Free bet stakes are not returned with winnings.

Bets placed using free bets as the stake (in full or in part) will not qualify.

You'll be able to see details of your free bets in the ‘My Bonuses’ tab which can be accessed at the top of the website.

If Betfair find that you have taken part in this promotion using a duplicate account or that you have used more than one account to participate, they reserve the right to withhold your free bets and any winnings earned on the duplicate account.

Cashed Out or Partially Cashed out bets are excluded from the promotion.

The offer excludes the following bet types: Canadian, Goliath, Heinz, Lucky 15, Lucky 31, Lucky 63, Patent, Super Heinz, Trixie & Yankee.

To complete Phone Verification you must have a device capable of receiving an SMS.

Visit Betfair for further T&Cs

Betfair 18+ . For more info visit www.begambleaware.org

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.