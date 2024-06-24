England vs Slovenia prediction, betting tips and odds plus get 40-1 on England to win with Paddy Power

Paddy Power are offering new customers odds of 40-1 on England to beat Slovenia at Euro 2024.

Where to watch England vs Slovenia

You can watch England vs Slovenia in the Euro 2024 Group C fixture at 8pm on Tuesday, June 25th, live on ITV1.

Match prediction & best bet

England and under 3.5 goals

1pt 20-21 BoyleSports

England remain in control of Group C and can clinch top spot by defeating Slovenia, who have not won a match at a major tournament since the 2010 World Cup.

England vs Slovenia odds

England 4-11

Slovenia 9-1

Draw 19-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

England vs Slovenia predictions

England have been coming in for plenty of flak since their drab 1-1 draw with Denmark but they can respond with victory over Slovenia and move on to the round of 16 as Group C winners.

There was a general feeling of disappointment and frustration with the Danish draw even though the result kept England at the top of Group C, but the Three Lions remain well placed.

Three points against Slovenia will see them through to the knockout stage and put them into what looks like the favourable bottom half of the draw.

However, England's performances have been below par and they need to improve before the tougher tests ahead.

Southgate's post-match interviews indicate that he is perfectly aware of the situation and it will be down to him to come up with the answers.

Conforming to widespread popular opinion is not something Southgate tends to do, but exceptions could be made against Slovenia because there are obvious issues which need to be addressed.

There was a lack of control, intensity and balance against Denmark and England's starting attackers failed to impress while experimental midfielder Trent Alexander-Arnold looked like a fish out of water.

Alexander-Arnold seems certain to lose his place with Conor Gallagher and Anthony Gordon among the top contenders vying to come into the side.

Changes are not always beneficial but England have plenty of scope to play better and should find a better rhythm.

It could be Slovenia's misfortune to run into a more energetic England with a point to prove.

Matjaz Kek's side have been Group C's quiet success story.

They were underdogs against Denmark and Serbia but picked up a pair of 1-1 draws and were gutted not to have taken maximum points against the Serbs after conceding the equaliser, Luka Jovic's 95th-minute header, with the last action of the game.

Failing to take those two extra points has left them vulnerable because they will need at least a draw against England to have a good chance of progressing.

Slovenia are likely to be spirited and well organised and will hope for a few moments of brilliance from goalkeeper Jan Oblak and striker Benjamin Sesko, who are their outstanding individuals.

The Slovenians could teach England a thing of two about getting the best out of their resources, but they could be outgunned in key areas of the pitch and may slide to a tournament-ending defeat.

Key stat

England's last nine group matches at the European Championship have all featured fewer than four goals

England vs Slovenia team news

England

Luke Shaw has returned to full training but may have to wait a little longer for his first start of the tournament.

Slovenia

Jan Oblak, Timi Elsnik and Adam Gnezda Cerin have been carrying minor injuries and will need to be assessed. Benjamin Sesko (muscle cramps) has trained normally.

Probable teams

England (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guehi, Trippier; Rice, Gallagher; Saka, Bellingham, Foden; Kane.

Slovenia (4-4-2): Oblak; Karnicik, Drkusic, Bijol, Janza; Stojanovic, Cerin, Elsnik, Mlakar; Sporar, Sesko.

Inside info

England

Star man Jude Bellingham

Top scorer Harry Kane

Penalty taker Harry Kane

Card magnet Declan Rice

Assist ace Phil Foden

Set-piece aerial threat John Stones

Slovenia

Star man Benjamin Sesko

Top scorer Benjamin Sesko

Penalty taker Benjamin Sesko

Card magnet Eric Janza

Assist ace Adam Gnezda Cerin

Set-piece aerial threat Jaka Bijol

Match info

Fifa rankings

England (5), Slovenia (57)

Venue

RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne

Weather

Clear, 27C

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.