Where to watch

ITV1, 8pm on Tuesday

England vs Slovenia bet builder tips

England to win

Bukayo Saka to score the first goal

Eric Janza to be carded

35-1 with Paddy Power

England to win

England are chasing a victory and a much-improved performance against Slovenia and they can achieve at least the first of those objectives by taking three points.

The Three Lions are well-placed in Group C but their performances have not been living up to expectations.

With the exception of Jude Bellingham in the opening game against Serbia, Gareth Southgate's big players have not been getting close to their club form and there may be a need for a tactical rethink if England are to have a realistic chance of lifting the trophy.

Southgate has a reputation for a safety-first approach but he has also been open about the need for his team to improve.

Changes are on the cards and they should lead to improvement against Slovenia, who have collected a pair of encouraging 1-1 draws against Denmark and Serbia.

Slovenia have already done better than expected but the England game is their toughest test and they may struggle to avoid defeat.

Bukayo Saka to score the first goal

Changes to tactics and personnel could benefit several England players including Buyako Saka, who looks overpriced to score the first goal.

To this point England have relied heavily on attacking down the right flank and that has encouraged opposing teams to focus on negating Saka.

However, there should be a more balanced approach against Slovenia and that should afford Saka a bit more space and freedom to influence the game.

The Arsenal man bagged three goals at the 2022 World Cup and he can open his Euro 2024 account in Cologne.

Eric Janza to be carded

Slovenia left-back Eric Janza will be largely tasked with dealing with Saka and he may have to resort to some robust methods.

Janza was booked in his last three club appearances for Polish side Gornik Zabrze and he looks a likely yellow card recipient against England.

