England vs Slovakia prediction, betting tips and odds + get 35-1 for England to qualify with Paddy Power

Paddy Power are offering 35-1 for England to qualify. You can grab your free bets here .

We’ve included instructions on how to claim your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch England vs Slovakia

You can watch England vs Slovakia in the last 16 at Euro 2024 at 5pm on Sunday, June 30, live on ITV1

Match prediction & best bet

Over 2.5 goals

2pts 23-20 Betfair

England's forwards failed to dazzle in three Group C games but their last-16 clash with Slovakia could be more entertaining than the betting suggests.

Untitled Document Recommended 4/5 40/1 England to Win, England v Slovenia ENHANCED ODDS Request custom bets on Twitter with #WhatOddsPaddy CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply Detailed stats available for horse racing and football

Detailed stats available for horse racing and football Early payout if your football team goes two goals ahead New customers only. Min/max stake £1. Free bets credited on top of winnings within 72 hours. First single & e/w bet only. 5 x £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets exclude virtuals. Free bets are non withdrawable. Free bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further t&cs apply.

You can bet on England vs Slovakia here and get 35-1 for England to qualify with Paddy Power

England vs Slovakia odds

90 minutes

England 4-9

Slovakia 17-2

Draw 100-30

To qualify

England 1-6

Slovakia 9-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

England vs Slovakia predictions

The Euro 2024 outright market is bullish about England's chances but the Three Lions need to regain the confidence of their fans after an underwhelming Group C campaign.

On the face of it, England have made a solid start to their pursuit of European Championship glory.

They won their group, conceding only one goal – a long-range strike from Denmark's Morten Hjulmand – and are in the opposite side of the draw to the other five teams in the top six of the ante-post betting.

England are just 1-6 to qualify from their last-16 tie against Slovakia yet their limp performances in a 1-0 win over Serbia, a 1-1 draw with the Danes and a goalless stalemate with Slovenia mean their supporters are expecting a nervy contest.

There is certainly a whiff of past failures about England's efforts. They also took five points in the group stage at Euro 2016, again drawing their final game 0-0, against Sunday's opponents Slovakia.

Roy Hodgson's side then suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Iceland in the last 16 and Slovakia, who upset Belgium 1-0 in their opening Group E game, are 9-2 to condemn England to another early exit.

There are clearly issues for England, who took the lead in the 13th and 18th minutes of their first two games but failed to kick on, just as they did in the Euro 2020 final against Italy.

Left-back Luke Shaw, who opened the scoring against the Azzurri, may not be fit to make his first start since February so Kieran Trippier's calf problem is a major concern for Southgate.

Trippier's limitations as a right-footed left-back have hampered England's attacking fluency and Southgate is still scrabbling around for the right balance in midfield.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Conor Gallagher failed to seize their opportunities alongside Declan Rice so Kobbie Mainoo is likely to get his chance behind a star-studded but misfiring front four.

Despite England's dour group games, over 2.5 goals looks a tempting bet at odds-against. Belgium's Romelu Lukaku was twice denied a goal by tight VAR decisions in their 1-0 loss to Slovakia while Ukraine hit the woodwork twice in their 2-1 victory on matchday two.

Slovakia's final group game against Romania was a lively 1-1 draw and they warmed up for the Euros with 4-0 friendly wins over San Marino and Wales.

They qualified impressively behind Portugal, who beat them 3-2 in Porto in October 2023, defeating Iceland 4-2 and Bosnia 2-1 in their last two matches.

Slovakia are capable of contributing to the goal tally but their ageing side may struggle to subdue England.

Four of the Three Lions' matches at the 2022 World Cup featured over 2.5 goals and they scored six times in victories over Germany and Ukraine in the last 16 and quarter-finals at Euro 2020.

Key stat

Slovakia have scored 24 goals in their last 12 internationals

England vs Slovakia team news

England

Kobbie Mainoo is expected to replace Conor Gallagher in central midfield. Left-back Kieran Trippier (calf) is a doubt but Luke Shaw, his natural replacement, may not be fit enough to start. Phil Foden rejoined the squad on Friday after the birth of his third child but Anthony Gordon is another option on the left wing.

Slovakia

Striker Robert Bozenik could replace David Strelec in the only change to the 11 who started against Romania.

Probable teams

England (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guehi, Trippier; Mainoo, Rice; Saka, Bellingham, Foden; Kane.

Slovakia (4-3-3): Dubravka; Pekarik, Vavro, Skriniar, Hancko; Kucka, Lobotka, Duda; Schranz, Bozenik, Haraslin.

Inside info

England

Star man Jude Bellingham

Top scorer Harry Kane

Penalty taker Harry Kane

Card magnet Declan Rice

Assist ace Phil Foden

Set-piece aerial threat John Stones

Slovakia

Star man Stanislav Lobotka

Top scorer Juraj Kucka

Penalty taker Ondrej Duda

Card magnet Peter Pekarik

Assist ace Juraj Kucka

Set-piece aerial threat Milan Skriniar

Match info

Fifa rankings

England 5, Slovakia 45

Venue

Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen

Weather

Cloudy with a chance of showers, 19C

You can also read our England vs Slovakia Bet Builder predictions

Grab 35-1 for England to qualify with Paddy Power when you bet on England vs Slovakia

We’ve already mentioned that Paddy Power are offering 35-1 for England to qualify from their clash with Slovakia.

Here is how you can claim this 35-1 Paddy Power offer when you place a qualifying bet England vs Slovakia at Euro 2024.

Head over to Paddy Power through this link to sign up using promo code YFBCXD .

through this link Deposit a minimum of £10 by Cards or Apple Pay.

Place a max £1 bet on the To Qualify for the Next Round market for England on Sunday, June 30.

If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the normal price on site and will have the extra amount, bringing the bet up to the cumulative 35-1 payout, credited in free bets.

You will receive your Free bet after your qualifying bet settles. Free bets are valid for 7 days.

Paddy Power betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Paddy Power betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player. This promotion gives you £50 in free bet builders. T&Cs apply, including the following:

New customers only. Available to residents of UK or Republic of Ireland.

Best odds guaranteed does not apply to bets placed with a free bet, or partial free bet.

You can use part of your free bets and save the rest for later as long as you use it before they expire.

Stakes are not returned with winnings if your free bet wins.

Your winnings will be credited to your main wallet.

If we find that you have taken part in this promotion using a duplicate account or that you have used more than one account to participate, we reserve the right to withhold your free bets and any winnings earned on the duplicate account.

Deposits made with e-wallets including: Skrill, Paysafe, PayPal and Neteller will not count towards this promotion - Apple Pay is acceptable.

The offer excludes the following bet types: Canadian, Goliath, Heinz, Lucky 15, Lucky 31, Lucky 63, Patent, Super Heinz, Trixie & Yankee.

Cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify.

Paddy Power reserves the right in its discretion to exclude and/or limit the availability of the offer to certain customers.

The full terms and conditions of Paddypower.com also apply to this offer

Cashed Out, Partially Cashed Out and Power Price bets will not count towards the promotion. If you place a qualifying bet and subsequently use Cash Out on the bet, you will no longer be eligible for the promotion.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.