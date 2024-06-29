Bet builder tips and predictions for England vs Slovakia

Paddy Power are offering 35-1 for England to qualify. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch

ITV1, 5pm Sunday

England vs Slovakia bet builder tips

Over 0.5 first-half goals

Declan Rice to have one or more shots

Ondrej Duda to be shown a card

Over 0.5 first-half goals

England's lack of urgency frustrated their supporters during the group stage despite the fact that Gareth Southgate's men made early breakthroughs in their first two matches.

Jude Bellingham opened the scoring in the 13th minute against Serbia on matchday one and Harry Kane's 18th-minute opener against Denmark was cancelled out by Morten Hjulmand's equaliser in the 34th minute.

England conceded a 12th-minute goal in their final warm-up game, a 1-0 friendly defeat to Iceland, so over 0.5 first-half goals looks a solid selection for Sunday's bet builder.

Slovakia took the lead in the seventh, 17th and 24th minutes of their Group E games against Belgium, Ukraine and Romania while their ten Euro 2024 qualifying matches produced 14 first-half goals.

Declan Rice to have one or more shots

Kobbie Mainoo is expected to be Declan Rice's latest partner in England's central midfield after Trent Alexander-Arnold and Conor Gallagher started alongside the Arsenal man in the group stage.

With England expected to dominate possession, Rice should have licence to get forward and join their attacks and he is worth backing to have at least one shot.

He tried his luck from distance against Denmark and narrowly missed the target with a good effort against Slovenia while he is also a useful aerial target from set-pieces in the absence of the injured Harry Maguire.

Rice scored seven Premier League goals for Arsenal in 2023-24 and his attacking threat may be underrated by bookmakers.

Ondrej Duda to be shown a card

Slovakia picked up only two yellow cards in their three Group E matches and one of those, for goalscorer Ondrej Duda, came in the 91st minute of their final game against Romania.

Duda is one of his side's main goal threats but the midfielder will also have to put in a defensive shift against favourites England and he is a likely candidate for another caution.

The Verona man was booked 12 times in Serie A in 2023-24, including four in his last seven appearances of the season, and he looks a decent price to end up in the referee's notebook.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.