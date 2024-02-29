West Brom v Coventry predictions, odds and betting tips + get £40 in free bets from BetMGM
Free Championship tips, best bets and predictions for West Brom v Coventry. Plus a £40 BetMGM free bet offer
Where to watch West Brom v Coventry
You can watch West Brom v Coventry in the Championship at 8pm on Friday March 1, live on Sky Sports Main Event & Football
Match prediction & best bet
Draw
1pt 12-5 bet365, Betfair
West Brom v Coventry odds
West Brom 6-5
Coventry 13-5
Draw 12-5
Odds correct at time of publishing
West Brom v Coventry team news
West Brom
Top scorer Brandon Thomas-Asante is sidelined along with Daryl Dike, Josh Maja, Jayson Molumby and Matt Phillips.
Coventry
Tatsuhiro Sakamoto is out for the rest of the season with a back injury. Ben Sheaf has a hamstring problem and Jamie Allen is sidelined due to a fractured cheekbone.
West Brom v Coventry predictions
The battle for a Championship playoff berth is again set to go down to the wire this season, and two teams either side of the dotted line meet at the Hawthorns on Friday night.
Hosts West Brom are five points better off than Midlands rivals Coventry, having collected 11 points from their last six matches.
The fifth-placed Baggies have taken points off promotion hopefuls Ipswich and Hull in that time and 11 of their 16 league victories this term have come in the Black Country.
However, Coventry, in ninth, are a competent bunch on their travels, avoiding defeat in ten of their 17 away league games, and they should be brimming with confidence after Monday night's 5-0 mauling of non-league Maidstone in the fifth round of the FA Cup.
Ellis Simms netted a first-half hat-trick as the Sky Blues rolled over the Stones, which should have boosted his confidence, and the Sky Blues have beaten leaders Leicester and drawn with Leeds and Southampton since early December.
Cases can be made for both of these sides but, with injuries curtailing West Brom's attacking threat and Coventry drawing 12 times in the Championship this season, a stalemate looks a big runner.
Key stat
Coventry have drawn 12 games in the Championship this term.
Probable teams
West Brom (4-2-3-1): Palmer; Furlong, Kipre, Pieters, Townsend; Yokuslu, Mowatt; Fellows, Diangana, Johnston; Wallace.
Subs: Bartley, Ajayi, Chalobah, Weimann, Swift, Reach, Pipa.
Coventry (4-2-3-1): Wilson; Latibeaudiere, Thomas, Kitching, Bidwell; Torp, Kelly; Tavares, Palmer, Wright; Simms.
Subs: Binks, Dasilva, O'Hare, Godden, van Ewijk, Eccles, Lusala.
Inside info
West Brom
Star man Grady Diangana
Top scorer Grady Diangana
Penalty taker Jed Wallace
Card magnet Darnell Furlong
Assist ace Jed Wallace
Set-piece aerial threat Erik Pieters
Coventry
Star man Haji Wright
Top scorer Haji Wright
Penalty taker Haji Wright
Card magnet Bobby Thomas
Assist ace Haji Wright
Set-piece aerial threat Bobby Thomas
Published on 29 February 2024inChampionship
Last updated 14:28, 29 February 2024
