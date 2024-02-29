West Brom v Coventry predictions, odds and betting tips + get £40 in free bets from BetMGM

BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on West Brom v Coventry. You can grab your free bets here .

We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch West Brom v Coventry

You can watch West Brom v Coventry in the Championship at 8pm on Friday March 1, live on Sky Sports Main Event & Football

Match prediction & best bet

Draw

1pt 12-5 bet365, Betfair

You can bet on West Brom v Coventry here and get £40 in free bets with BetMGM

West Brom v Coventry odds

West Brom 6-5

Coventry 13-5

Draw 12-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

West Brom v Coventry team news

West Brom

Top scorer Brandon Thomas-Asante is sidelined along with Daryl Dike, Josh Maja, Jayson Molumby and Matt Phillips.

Coventry

Tatsuhiro Sakamoto is out for the rest of the season with a back injury. Ben Sheaf has a hamstring problem and Jamie Allen is sidelined due to a fractured cheekbone.

West Brom v Coventry predictions

The battle for a Championship playoff berth is again set to go down to the wire this season, and two teams either side of the dotted line meet at the Hawthorns on Friday night.

Hosts West Brom are five points better off than Midlands rivals Coventry, having collected 11 points from their last six matches.

The fifth-placed Baggies have taken points off promotion hopefuls Ipswich and Hull in that time and 11 of their 16 league victories this term have come in the Black Country.

However, Coventry, in ninth, are a competent bunch on their travels, avoiding defeat in ten of their 17 away league games, and they should be brimming with confidence after Monday night's 5-0 mauling of non-league Maidstone in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Ellis Simms netted a first-half hat-trick as the Sky Blues rolled over the Stones, which should have boosted his confidence, and the Sky Blues have beaten leaders Leicester and drawn with Leeds and Southampton since early December.

Cases can be made for both of these sides but, with injuries curtailing West Brom's attacking threat and Coventry drawing 12 times in the Championship this season, a stalemate looks a big runner.

Key stat

Coventry have drawn 12 games in the Championship this term.

Probable teams

West Brom (4-2-3-1): Palmer; Furlong, Kipre, Pieters, Townsend; Yokuslu, Mowatt; Fellows, Diangana, Johnston; Wallace.

Subs: Bartley, Ajayi, Chalobah, Weimann, Swift, Reach, Pipa.

Coventry (4-2-3-1): Wilson; Latibeaudiere, Thomas, Kitching, Bidwell; Torp, Kelly; Tavares, Palmer, Wright; Simms.

Subs: Binks, Dasilva, O'Hare, Godden, van Ewijk, Eccles, Lusala.

Inside info

West Brom

Star man Grady Diangana

Top scorer Grady Diangana

Penalty taker Jed Wallace

Card magnet Darnell Furlong

Assist ace Jed Wallace

Set-piece aerial threat Erik Pieters

Coventry

Star man Haji Wright

Top scorer Haji Wright

Penalty taker Haji Wright

Card magnet Bobby Thomas

Assist ace Haji Wright

Set-piece aerial threat Bobby Thomas

Grab £40 in BetMGM free bets when you bet on West Brom v Coventry

We’ve already mentioned that BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on West Brom v Coventry in the Championship.

Here is how you can claim this BetMGM £40 free betting offer when you place a qualifying bet on West Brom v Coventry

Head over to BetMGM through this link to sign up

through this link Click the sign-up button and follow the process to fill in your details

Place a £10 qualifying bet at minimum odds of 2.0 (EVS)

Once your qualifying bet settles, 4x £10 free bets will be automatically credited to your account

Note that your 4x £10 free bets apply to different markets, so ensure you read full T&Cs

BetMGM betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this BetMGM betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

The promotion from BetMGM gives you 4x £10 free bets to place across racing, football and other relevant markets. Some betting tokens are only applicable to certain sports, so it’s worth taking a minute to read through the T&Cs of this offer.

New customers only

Customers have seven days to place a qualifying bet to receive 4x Free Bets: 1x £10 Horseracing, 1x £10 bet builder, 1x £10 acca and 1x £10 football

Seven-day expiry

Exclusions apply

Stakes are not returned

Further T&Cs apply

18+ . For more info visit www.begambleaware.org

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.